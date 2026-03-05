Man in M’sia gets 2 years jail for punching wife & threatening to kill her after she refused sex

Man in Malaysia jailed for punching wife and threatening to kill her after being refused sex

A 34-year-old man in Malaysia has been sentenced to two years in jail after he punched his wife and threatened to kill her when she refused to have sex.

The offender committed the act at around 11.30pm on 27 Feb at their family home in Jalan Arang, Sarawak.

He had asked his wife to engage in sexual intercourse, but she declined.

Assaulted wife after she declined sex

An argument between the couple ensued, and the man attempted to have sex with her, forcefully pulling down her pants.

The wife resisted and kicked him, which further enraged him.

He then punched her in the head twice in response, The Borneo Post reported.

Still unsatisfied, the man threatened to kill his wife and her family if she refused to have a third child.

Police report resulted in arrest

Fearing for her safety, the wife lodged a police report, which led to her husband’s arrest.

A medical report confirmed that the victim suffered soft tissue injuries to her head, left cheek, and right hand.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aidil Akmal Sharidan appeared for the prosecution, while the man, whose name has not been disclosed, had no legal representation.

Faced two charges resulting in jail term of 24 months

He was convicted of two charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, as he threatened to kill his wife and her family.

The Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to 12 months in prison for each charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Featured image adapted from The Borneo Post and doidam 10 on Canva. For illustration purposes only.