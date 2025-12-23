Drunk man in Thailand beats wife to death with broom, goes to work next morning still intoxicated

Drunk man in Phuket beats wife to death with broom

Police arrested a 54-year-old man in Phuket, Thailand, for allegedly beating his wife with a broom, resulting in her death.

The incident occurred at the couple’s rental row house in Ratsada, Mueang Phuket, on the night of 16 Dec.

The suspect, Somnuek (name transliterated from Thai), was drinking alcohol with his 51-year-old wife, Mrs Kai.

Shortly after, a heated argument broke out.

Somnuek grabbed a broom to repeatedly strike his wife until she was unconscious, reports Thairath.

He did so using the broomstick, which was made of bamboo.

He called an ambulance for her and went to work as usual

The next morning (17 Dec), he noticed his wife was unconscious and covered in bruises.

He called an ambulance for her, and paramedics rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket.

Following this, Somnuek reportedly went to work as usual and returned to the room, waiting for his wife to come home.

However, at 12.30pm on 17 Dec, the hospital notified Phuket City Police that Mrs Kai had passed away in the Emergency Room due to the assault.

When police arrived at the house, they found Somnuek still in a state of intoxication.

Only realised she had died when getting arrested

Upon questioning, he explained that he had assaulted his wife with a broom.

And that he called the emergency hotline after noticing bruises on her body.

He said he only realised that she had died at the moment of his arrest.

Police seized the broom as evidence.

The Thai authorities will charge him with Assault Resulting in Death and carry out a formal re-enactment to gather evidence for prosecution.

