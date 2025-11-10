Man in Indonesia beats up wife for constantly posting selfies on Facebook

Husband in South Sumatra beat up wife out of jealousy because she keeps posting selfies on Facebook

A 53-year-old man in South Sumatra, Indonesia, was arrested after he brutally beat his wife out of blind jealousy because she kept posting her selfies on Facebook.

According to Indonesia’s Tribun Bekasi, the domestic violence incident took place at their home in Pemulutan Selatan District, Ogan Ilir Regency, on Thursday (30 Oct).

The case later went viral after residents shared the wife’s story on social media.

According to AKP Mukhlis, the Head of Criminal Investigation Unit at Ogan Ilir Police, the violence was triggered by the husband’s anger at his wife’s constant posting of selfies on Facebook.

“The suspect got emotional because the victim frequently uploaded narcissistic photos on Facebook,” AKP Mukhlis said on Monday (3 Nov).

Struggle over phone results in violence

At the time of the incident, the 51-year-old victim, Suryani, was sitting in their room while holding her phone.

The suspect, Mat Nasir, approached her and demanded the phone, but she refused to hand it over.

An argument ensued, and Mat Nasir forcibly grabbed the phone from her hand.

“There was a struggle over the phone, and the suspect struck the victim, leaving her with bruises and swelling on her face,” AKP Mukhlis explained.

Ms Suryani screamed for help, and some neighbours heard the commotion coming from their house. The neighbours then took her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Husband arrested by police

After receiving the victim’s report, the police acted swiftly.

Mat Nasir was arrested at his home on Saturday evening (1 Nov) without resistance.

“We have secured the perpetrator, and he is currently undergoing questioning,” said AKP Mukhlis.

Also read: Woman in Johor Bahru cuts off lover’s genitals after finding out he had not divorced his wife



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tribun Bekasi and Fighter Law. Right image for illustrative purposes only.