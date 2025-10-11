Woman in Johor Bahru cuts off lover’s genitals after finding out he had not divorced his wife

Woman finds out lover did not divorce wife, cuts off his genitals

Police in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, have arrested a woman who attacked her lover when she found out that he was still married to his wife.

The 33-year-old man had sustained severe injuries, including major damage to his genitals and left hand.

Authorities received a distress call from one of the man’s friends on Wednesday (8 Oct) and arrested the woman responsible later that day.

According to The Star, authorities conveyed the man to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for immediate treatment.

Police arrest woman responsible

Police were alerted to the case involving two Bangladeshi nationals at 10.45am on Wednesday.

They arrested the 34-year-old woman responsible for the attack a few hours later at 12.15pm.

Police also seized a 29cm knife, which is believed to be the weapon used.

The suspect tested negative for drugs and did not have a criminal record.

She has been remanded for five days in order to help with the ongoing investigation.

Motivated by jealousy

According to a police statement, the woman had attacked her lover in a fit of jealousy.

“The woman learned that the victim had not divorced his wife in Bangladesh despite being in a romantic relationship with her,” said police.

In a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman in Australia paid nearly S$3,900 to a hitman to cut off her ex-boyfriend’s genitals after their messy break-up.

The woman, who worked as a nurse, approached multiple patients to rope them into her revenge plot.

As a result, she was banned from practice.