Woman in Brazil cuts off boyfriend’s penis, court allows him to visit her in prison

Man in Brazil allowed to visit girlfriend in prison after she cut off his penis

A man in Brazil has been allowed to visit his girlfriend in prison after she cut off his penis.

40-year-old Gilberto Nogueira de Oliveira lost his penis after his girlfriend found out that he had cheated on her with her niece.

Brazil news site O Globo 100 reported that in May, 34-year-old Daiane dos Santos Farias was sentenced to four years in prison for her crime.

Though Mr Gilberto did not want any contact with his partner after the incident, their relationship has reportedly changed for the better.

He has not only forgiven her but loves her more than ever.

Girlfriend tied him to the bed and then cut off his penis

Daiane Farias, a mother of three, committed the act in December 2023 in a fit of rage.

Evidence of the affair surfaced during her trial when her defence lawyer shared screenshots of the WhatsApp chat.

The messages showed Mr Gilberto soliciting his partner’s 15-year-old niece for nude photos.

Upon discovering the affair, Daiane schemed to take revenge on Mr Gilberto.

According to the Daily Mail, she had tied him to their bed using her undergarments, before proceeding to use a razor to cut off his penis.

Daiane then took a photo of the severed penis and shared it on the family WhatsApp group before flushing it away.

That way it would not be possible for doctors to sew it back on, she told police.

Judge allows prison visit with conditions

Mr Gilberto has reportedly forgiven his partner since the incident.

The pair had even exchanged several love letters, in which he had admitted that he deserved what happened.

On 14 Sept, the judge allowed him to visit Daiane in prison. However, it will take place in a room where they will be separated by a glass partition.

There will also be no hugging or kissing allowed between the two.

The judge mandated this out of safety concerns for Daiane, saying that Mr Gilberto may try to harm her as revenge.

In a recent letter between the couple, the inmate expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision.

“I don’t think it’s fair not to have the right to make love,” wrote Daiane.

Also read: Man in M’sia gets metal ring stuck on genitals, hospital calls firefighters to remove it

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from O Globo.