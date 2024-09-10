Man in M’sia gets metal ring stuck on genitals, hospital calls firefighters to remove it

Man gets metal ring stuck on genitals, hospital calls firefighters to remove it

Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Malaysia sought the assistance of firefighters on Sunday (8 Sept), but not for a reason you would imagine.

A 37-year-old man had gotten a metal ring stuck on his genitals, which medical staff were unable to remove.

According to the head of the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station, Mr Azman Hussin, he received a special service call from the hospital around 9.14am.

Man had iron ring stuck on his penis

“The call for special assistance was received from HRPB to cut off the ring on the man’s private parts,” Hussin told Berita Harian.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that a man had an iron ring stuck on his penis.”

The hospital reportedly could not remove the ring as the iron was “quite thick”.

The operation took place in the hospital’s emergency unit and lasted 15 minutes due to some difficulties.

Ring removed using special equipment

Two firemen worked together to cut the ring using special equipment, as the metal was particularly thick.

The procedure was finally completed by 10.12am and the man was handed back to the hospital for further treatment, reports Malaysia Gazette.

However, details on the patient’s current condition have not been disclosed.

Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba Ipoh on Facebook