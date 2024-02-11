M’sian Student Gets Head Stuck In Cone, Firefighters Saw Top Off To Rescue Him

Firefighters Rescue Schoolboy Who Got Head Stuck In Cone

Moments of mischief during our childhood are often memorable because they’re silly and humorous.

A schoolboy in Malaysia can vouch for that after he got his head stuck in a cone.

To add to the chaos, firefighters had to cut the cone in half to free the boy’s head.

Boy goes viral on TikTok for getting head stuck in cone

The video of the boy’s mishap with a green traffic cone went viral on TikTok after user @kiwiwipenang posted it on 24 Jan.

As a result of the video which showed him sitting with his whole head inside a green cone, the boy earned the nickname “Penang Legend”.

During the mini-rescue operation, four firefighters surrounded him, with two holding the cone steady while one carefully sawed the top off.

Meanwhile, the boy, who seemed to be of primary school age, held onto the base of the cone with both hands.

A follow-up video the next day showed a firefighter removing the cone from the boy’s head after sawing off half of it.

Viewers speculate about how he ended up like that

Soon enough, viewers began speculating about how the boy ended up with his head in a cone.

Suffice it to say, the theories they came up with were nothing short of entertaining.

One user jokingly asked: “Who is the person behind this mascot?”

Another viewer likened the boy to the Conehead Zombie from the popular video game ‘Plants vs. Zombies’.

Here’s what the character looks like for context.

All jokes aside, we’re glad the boy was alright.

Also read: M’sian Student’s Finger Gets Stuck In Desk, Firefighters Drill Hole To Free His Hand

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kiwiwipenang on TikTok and @kiwiwipenang on TikTok.