Man To Be Sentenced In Court For Sexually Assaulting Daughters

For close to 14 years, a Singaporean father of 7 children tormented his family in vicious ways. Between 2004 and 2018, the former freelance camp instructor for children’s adventure camps had been sexually assaulting four of his daughters.

On Monday (7 Mar), the Singaporean man pleaded guilty to seven charges of sexual and violence-related offences, including aggravated rape, molestation, and sexual assault involving penetration.

Additionally, 26 charges will be taken under consideration, including voluntarily causing harm to his wife.

He is set to be sentenced in the High Court next week, as cited by TODAY Online.

Abused & molested children & wife since 2004

According to TODAY Online, the Singaporean first started molesting and showing pornography to his then 7-year-old eldest daughter, listed as V3 in court documents, in 2004.

Between 2010 to 2012, he reportedly physically and sexually abused her multiple times before raping her in 2018.

The offender also caned, punched, and slapped his wife several times from 2007 to 2013.

His son, V5, who was aged between 10 and 12 at that time, was allegedly punched.

Forced daughter to have intercourse or risk missing school

Reports stated that the man committed the acts in both the family’s flats at Ang Mo Kio and Canberra Street.

In 2016, he started abusing another daughter, V1, who was then in Primary 5.

He first showed her a pornographic video of a man and a girl performing sexual acts. He allegedly told her that the man in the video was the father and that the girl was the same age as V1 at the time.

Following this incident, he began sexually assaulting her in 2018 while his wife was away, making V1 “pinky-promise” not to tell anyone about it, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The father allegedly told the daughter that she needed to have sex with him every month. If she did not, he would stop her from attending school.

According to CNA, V1 felt frightened. Hence, she did not dare to physically resist the offender in fear of withdrawing from school.

Did “body checks” on three of his daughters

In 2018, the man also conducted “body checks” on V1 and 2 other daughters, V2 and V4, on 2 occasions.

The first occasion happened between Jan and Nov 2018, when he called the 3 daughters into the master bedroom one by one and performed sexual acts on them.

The second incident reportedly occurred between 20 Sep and 16 Nov that year, concerning the same girls.

From 2014 to 2018, the offender also repeatedly molested and raped V2. In 2018, he molested V4 on at least 3 different occasions, noted TODAY Online.

Deprived his kids of food & electricity

TODAY Online also reported that during the September school holidays that same year, the man banned his children from eating for 4 days.

He discarded all the food in their flat and cut off the electricity supply to their household appliances.

He also did not let his wife cook, only dining out with her and other family members during the 4 days.

Daughters lodged a police report on the night of 16 Nov

The last rape occurred on 16 Nov 2018, when the man sexually assaulted V1 that night in the master bedroom, reported CNA.

After V1 left the room, her sisters V2 and V4 asked her what had happened.

V1 reportedly broke down and told them that she had been raped. She also said this had been going on since she was in Primary 5.

The 3 daughters decided to leave the flat that night to lodge a report at a police station far from home to avoid getting caught by their father.

V1 was subsequently taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and warded for a week. She later stayed at a children’s home for close to 2 weeks.

Pleaded guilty to 7 charges

Following the report, the father was arrested on the afternoon of 17 Nov 2018.

The 45-year-old Singaporean eventually pleaded guilty to 7 charges including aggravated rape, molestation, and sexual assault.

Source

Due to a court gag order, he cannot be named to protect his victims’ identities.

According to CNA, the prosecution sought a 32-year jail sentence and 24 strokes of the cane. These are the maximum numbers allowed in Singapore.

The prosecutors highlighted 5 aggravating factors including:

Accused’s forcible sexual penetration of a victim below 14 years old

Serious abuse of trust as the father of the victim

Sexual grooming and threats against the victim

Premeditation to create “windows of opportunity” where he was alone with the victim

Decision not to use protection during some of the rapes

They also argued,

The loss of their innocence and childhood is one that can never be reversed; the indelible harm that has been visited upon each victim, and their family as a whole, is something that no sentence can fully capture and no punishment can erase.

Could face up to 20 years in jail

The Deputy Public Prosecutors have noted that the offender’s actions were “chillingly brazen”.

If convicted of statutory rape, one can face up to 20 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The man is set to be sentenced by Justice Tan Siong Thye next week.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.