Teen Pleads Guilty To Endangering Safety Of Construction Worker

Construction workers often rely on gondola lifts to carry out their duties in a safe manner.

However, for one construction worker who was working at Bedok, his safety was unfortunately jeopardised.

On 3 Mar, an 18-year-old boy admitted to cutting a construction worker’s safety rope in May 2018. He will be returning to court for sentencing next month.

The teen also pleaded guilty to multiple offences including theft, outrage of modesty, mischief, cheating, and transmitting a false message.

Teen partially cuts construction worker’s safety rope

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident happened in May 2018, when a construction worker was working on the gondola lift at a building at Bayshore Road.

He was cleaning the windows on the 27th floor when he noticed that the safety rope of the gondola lift that his harness was attached to was partially cut.

He traced the cut back to the 26th floor of the building.

Upon realising the danger, the worker immediately stopped cleaning the building and reported the issue to his supervisor.

How the police identified the suspect is unclear, but on 3 Mar, an 18-year-old boy admitted to carrying out the act.

Will return to court for sentencing in April

According to CNA, the judge called for a probation suitability report after both the prosecution and defence requested for it.

The offender will return to court for sentencing in the next month.

An additional 9 charges will also be taken into consideration for sentencing.

Admits to a myriad of offences

The court also heard that the same offender molested his 13-year-old classmate in early 2016 and sprayed lubricant on lift buttons in Dec 2017.

The latter was an offence of mischief.

In 2018, the teen reportedly used his friend’s phone to call the police and transmit a false message about his kidnapping.

He also admitted to stealing 2 instant noodles packets in 2019, from a café that was closed.

In Oct 2021, the teen allegedly cheated 2 victims by tricking them into believing that he was selling an in-game item from the online game Growtopia.

He continued to cheat multiple buyers afterwards, attaining $511, which he has paid back.

Pleads guilty to 6 counts including theft & cheating

The teen has since pleaded guilty to 6 counts, including:

Outrage of modesty

Mischief

Transmitting a false message to the police

Theft

Two counts of cheating

As he was under 18 at the time of the offences, the authorities cannot reveal his identity.

Never act rashly at the expense of others’ safety

For carrying out an act that could potentially endanger one’s life, an offender will face imprisonment for a term that may extend to 6 months or a $2,5000 fine.

It is never right to act negligently and put someone’s life at risk. Always think carefully before you execute an action that could harm others.

We hope that the affected victims have received the assistance they need and that they are okay.

