Man in Thailand kills wife for refusing to give him money, held grudge against her for 16 years

Drug-addicted man shoots wife in front of son-in-law over money dispute

A man in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, has been arrested for fatally shooting his wife in front of their son-in-law after she refused to give him 10,000 baht (S$400).

Thai outlet Daily News reported that the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Tharadon (name transliterated), had long struggled with drug addiction.

Argument over S$400 turns deadly

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Monday (1 Dec).

Tharadon had gone to his daughter and son-in-law’s home to ask for money from his wife, 54-year-old Ms Sasithorn. However, she refused to give him any.

She avoided speaking to him and hid behind the son-in-law.

Frustrated, he grabbed his gun, reached around the son-in-law, and fired one shot at her.

He subsequently fled to his sister’s house before getting arrested.

Ms Sasithorn was transported to a hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Suspect held grudge for 16 years

When questioned, Tharadon told police that he acted out of resentment after Ms Sasithorn refused him the money he demanded.

He also claimed he had been harbouring anger for 16 years since the victim sold his rubber plantation in 2009.

Meanwhile, his daughter revealed that her father had been addicted to drugs for years and had repeatedly been arrested or sent for rehabilitation.

Most recently, he had only been out of the rehabilitation facility for three days before relapsing into methamphetamine use again.

She said he frequently demanded money from her mother and often threatened to kill her, forcing Ms Sasithorn to avoid sleeping at home for safety.

Confessed to taking drugs before incident

During the arrest, Tharadon tested positive for narcotics and confessed to consuming drugs before the shooting.

He has since been charged and handed over to investigators for further legal action.

