83-Year-Old Man Allegedly Sleeps At Void Deck, Social Initiative & Donors Provide Essentials

Donations Pour In For Elderly Man Who Sleeps At Void Deck

A social initiative found an 83-year-old man who sleeps at a void deck in Singapore after the en bloc sale of his current home.

While waiting for his new rental flat to be ready, he allegedly has to live at the void deck as he does not have any relatives to rely on.

Even though he has sold off his old house, he still has outstanding bills he has yet to settle.

The social initiative has since come forward to assist him with his needs, with the help of donations from the public.

83-year-old man reportedly sleeps at void deck after en bloc sale of current home

On Sunday (22 Oct), social initiative group Project Awareness shared the man’s story on their Facebook page.

They shared that they recently visited the 83-year-old man who was sleeping at the void deck.

Apparently, he was there because his current home has undergone an en bloc sale, and he was “patiently” waiting for his new rental flat to be ready.

Moreover, he does not have any relatives to depend on during this time.

The social initiative added that, even while he is in the process of moving, he still has several outstanding household bills to settle.

They then publicly appealed for any kind of assistance the public was able to offer to help alleviate the man’s situation.

Received enough donations to close his case within a day of posting

Within hours of the post, numerous people flooded the comments section expressing interest in helping him.

Many left notes asking the social initiative to send them a private message on how they can assist with the 83-year-old’s case.

Following the influx of support, the social initiative provided an update saying that they had closed this case — the same day they appealed for donations.

They wrote that they would be arranging a house visit within two weeks of the man moving in.

Then, they thanked donors for their contributions of food, furniture, and daily essentials, noting that they would be arranging the collection for the large furniture first.

Luckily, the social initiative and donors were able to get help for the man quickly. Regardless, it’s unfortunate that due to circumstances, there are several people who have to sleep rough.

Featured image adapted from Project Awareness – Share & Walk with me on Facebook.

