S’pore Man Spikes Housemate’s Drink & Tries To Rape Her, Jailed 17 Years With Caning

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In Singapore Spikes Housemate’s Drink, Tries To Rape Her Twice

On Monday (3 Apr), the Singapore High Court sentenced a 26-year-old man to 17 years in jail and 14 strokes of the cane.

The man had pleaded guilty to three charges — one charge each of attempted aggravated rape, sexual assault by penetration, and causing the victim to take an intoxicating substance.

While sharing a flat, the perpetrator had apparently spiked the victim’s drink twice in 2020, under the guise of offering her water.

Furthermore, he even tried to rape her while she was drugged.

Man spikes housemate to rape and tries enacting sexual fantasies

According to The Straits Times (ST), the man and the victim had been platonic friends since 2015.

Additionally, they both studied at the same university in Malaysia, together with the accused’s girlfriend.

In May 2019, the pair came to Singapore to work as front-office executives at a hotel.

Both of them also rented different rooms in the same flat.

Between 2019 and early 2020, the man purchased a bottle of a liquid drug for RM200 (S$60) on WeChat.

The bottle contained gamma-butyrolactone, which when consumed results in euphoria, reduced inhibition, and sedation.

The man had reportedly bought the bottle of liquid in hopes of spiking the victim and rendering her unconscious, so he could carry his sexual fantasies on her.

Man spikes flatmate and attempts to rape her while she was unconscious

One night in January 2020, he offered the victim a glass of water that had been spiked with the drug.

After drinking it, she fell into a groggy state.

ST reported that he sexually violated her later that night as she drifted in and out of a sedated state.

However, when he attempted to rape her, she sat up and told him to stop.

The man insisted that he did not do anything to her and she went back to sleep.

However, when she woke up the next morning, she found her panties on the floor.

While she felt suspicious, she did not confront him about it.

She had apparently also trusted the accused not to hurt her given their close friendship.

Man attempts to rape her a second time

According to ST, he offered the victim another cup of spiked water two months later in March 2020.

As she was already suspicious of him from the earlier incident, she only pretended to drink the water.

At night, she acted as though she was asleep.

When the man attempted to climb into her bed and rape her, she grabbed his arms and asked what he was doing.

However, he brushed it off and said he was just putting a blanket over her.

The perpetrator continuously claimed that he was innocent, but she eventually reported the incident to the police for her safety.

Victim reported the incident to the police

ST reported that the man was arrested the morning after the incident.

Defence counsel Shashi Nathan noted that his client deeply regretted what he had done.

The High Court eventually sentenced him to 17 years of jail, as well as 14 strokes of the cane.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yandex and is for illustration purposes only.