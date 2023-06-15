Man In M’sia Steals 25 Pieces Of Women’s Underwear From 3 Houses, Jailed 1 Month

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Gets 1 Month’s Jail For Stealing 25 Pieces Of Women’s Underwear

On Monday (12 June), Malaysian police arrested a man who was found with 25 pieces of women’s underwear in his possession.

Pleading guilty to the crime, he confessed that he went to three houses to steal the items.

A local court charged him for the offence and sentenced him to one month’s jail.

Man in KL steals women’s underwear

According to China Press, the local police received a report from a resident in Petaling Garden, Kuala Lumpur (KL), about a suspicious-looking man on 12 June.

The resident reportedly saw the man staring at the clothes hanging from his house and decided to follow him to a neighbour’s residence.

Thinking that the man was acting suspiciously, the resident immediately contacted the police.

The 45-year-old man apparently had no chance to escape as police officers promptly arrested him upon arriving at the scene. They subsequently found 25 pieces of women’s underwear in a messenger bag in his possession.

Imprisoned for 1 month

Sinar Harian reported that the man confessed to stealing the 25 pieces of underwear from three different houses. He allegedly did so to satisfy his lust.

Follow-up investigations led police to discover that he had nine previous convictions involving theft and harmful drugs.

The court charged him for the offence on Tuesday (13 June) and the judge sentenced him to one month in jail.

