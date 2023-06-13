S’pore Aircon Technician Steals S$1,200 From Elderly Customers, Police Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Aircon Technician Steals S$1,200 From Elderly Couple, Police Investigations Underway

Service technicians are trusted to enter their clients’ homes or offices, perform the job, and leave without causing any trouble or incidents.

Unfortunately, not everyone is always so honest.

This was the case when an elderly couple in Singapore hired a technician to service their aircon.

However, to their disbelief, they noticed that S$1,200 had gone missing from their drawer after the technician’s visit.

The aircon company initially denied the theft allegations. However, after the couple filed a police report, the technician admitted to stealing their money.

As of now, police investigations are still underway.

Elderly woman shocked to find S$1,200 missing from drawer

In a TikTok video, the OP shared about an unfortunate theft case that happened to her parents.

They had received a bouquet made of banknotes worth a total of S$3,000.

After dismantling the notes, her mother kept them in a drawer below the aircon.

Three of them were torn during the dismantling process.

A technician later came to service the couple’s aircon and left after completing his work for the day.

After he had gone, the OP’s mother decided to count the cash again as she was planning to deposit them into the bank.

To her shock, she discovered that S$1,200 worth of banknotes were missing. Even the three torn ones were nowhere to be found as well.

Aircon company denies theft allegations

Upon hearing about the incident, the OP decided to contact the boss of the aircon company that employs the technician.

However, he simply denied all the allegations and even informed them that he would not be investigating the matter.

Furthermore, he informed the OP that he would return the money they paid for the remaining servicing sessions with the company.

Despite making such statements, he has not replied to any of the OP’s messages since their call.

He purportedly also has not returned any of the remaining servicing fees to them yet.

Aircon technician admits to police that he committed theft

The OP and their parents have since filed a police report in hopes to get their money back.

They also tried to seek advice from online users to see if there were any other ways that they could retrieve their cash.

Thankfully, in an update from the OP, they noted that the technician has admitted to stealing “a sum of money” after being questioned by the police.

However, the amount that the technician stole is still pending confirmation.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and will update this article once they get back.

Featured image adapted from @airconscammer on TikTok.