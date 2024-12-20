MaNaDr Clinic on Beach Road has licence revoked, cannot provide all kinds of healthcare services

MaNaDr Clinic has licence revoked after MOH finds ‘culture of disregard’ for standards

MaNaDr Clinic, located along Beach Road, has had its licence revoked from 20 Dec.

In a press release on Friday (20 Dec), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the clinic will not be able to offer any healthcare services.

MaNaDr Clinic has licence revoked for physical, temporary & remote consultation

MaNaDr Clinic was granted a licence to provide outpatient medical services under the Healthcare Services Act 2020, MOH said.

Following its revocation, the clinic is barred from providing services including those carried out:

at its permanent premises on the second floor of City Gate mall

at temporary premises, for example, patients’ residences

remotely via teleconsultation

MOH requested that MaNaDr Clinic inform affected patients of their licence revocation to ensure their continuity of care, adding:

Affected patients may wish to visit other nearby CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme), MediSave, or Healthier SG clinics instead.

MaNaDr Clinic tried to defend itself before licence was revoked

The revocation came about two months after MOH notified MaNaDr on 24 Oct that it intended to revoke its licence.

In the meantime, the clinic had the chance to submit representations, i.e. defend itself, for MOH’s consideration.

After “careful consideration” of these representations — and MOH’s investigations — the ministry assessed “an entrenched culture of disregard for the applicable ethical and clinical standards exists within the organisation”.

Shortest teleconsultation was 1 second

Among MOH’s findings was that MaNaDr saw a “very large number of cases” with very short teleconsultations.

For example, more than 100,000 teleconsultations in one month involved video calls lasting just one minute or less.

The shortest teleconsultation lasted just one second, MOH said, adding:

The prevalence of such inappropriate practices suggests a lack of effective internal oversight, controls and governance to ensure that outpatient medical services are consistently provided in a clinically and ethically appropriate manner by all its doctors.

In August, the clinic was ordered to stop providing outpatient medical services via teleconsultation.

Clinic will stop taking part in CHAS & MediSave schemes

MOH thus determined that MaNaDr Clinic is “unable to continue providing outpatient medical services under its licence in a manner that is clinically and ethically appropriate”.

Due to the revocation, all its related accreditations and/or participation in MOH’s financial schemes and Healthier SG will cease. This includes CHAS and MediSave.

MOH has also referred 41 doctors to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) for alleged professional misconduct, it said in October.

The ministry said it would keep monitoring the teleconsultation services of other medical providers and “will not hesitate” to take action on errant licencees.

City Gate clinic reportedly closed for a month

Reporters from Lianhe Zaobao who visited MaNaDr at 5pm on Friday observed that the clinic was closed.

Staff at a neighbouring shop unit said the clinic had been closed for about a month, though people would occasionally come by to pack items.

A netizen who visited the clinic earlier this month also complained on Google Reviews that it was closed when he visited on a Tuesday afternoon.

According to its website, MaNaDr started its mobile platform in January 2017.

Its clinic in City Gate was opened in September 2022, according to a post on its Facebook page.

