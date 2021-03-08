Body Of Man Who Frequently Fished At East Coast Found In Waters

The sea is an unpredictable force of nature and from time to time, can claim its victims.

On Monday (8 Mar), a 62-year-old male body was found in the waters at East Coast Park.

He was swiftly brought to shore but pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Man’s body found floating in East Coast waters

On Monday (8 Mar) morning, a male body was seen floating in the waters off East Coast Park.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police were called to the scene at around 7.04am.

Later, paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the 62-year-old dead on the spot.

It is suspected to be a case of drowning.

Man frequently fished at East Coast Park

The deceased frequently visits East Coast Park and often fishes there, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Condolences to the man’s family and friends

The details of this unfortunate death are still largely unknown but we hope the man rests in peace.

MS News sends our sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends.

