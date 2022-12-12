Marine Parade Accident Involves 2 SBS Transit Buses, Car & Pedestrian, 7 Sent To Hospital

Seven Sent To Hospital Including Three-Year-Old Child & Elderly Pedestrian After Marine Parade Accident

A multi-vehicle accident occurred in Marine Parade over the weekend, involving two SBS Transit buses, a car and a pedestrian.

After the dust settled, seven people were sent to hospital, including the elderly pedestrian.

The other six were passengers in the buses.

Video shows aftermath of accident on Marine Parade Road

A video of the accident’s aftermath was shared by @singapore_incidents on Instagram on Sunday (11 Dec).

Ostensibly taken from a vehicle passing by the accident scene, it showed a crowd standing on the road in front of a bus stop.

The group comprised police officers and an SBS Transit safety officer.

Judging from the apartment buildings and MRT construction in the background, the location appeared to be the section of Marine Parade Road just across from Parkway Parade mall.

Two SBS Transit buses collided

Further up the road were two SBS Transit buses that had collided into each other.

The front of the bus behind was completely touching the back of the bus in front, with damage apparent.

Rescue vehicles from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also at the scene.

Seven people taken to hospital

The accident took place on Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1 on Saturday (10 Dec) afternoon, reported The Straits Times (ST) according to statements from the police and SCDF.

It involved two SBS Transit buses, a car and a pedestrian.

Seven people in total were taken to hospital including the pedestrian, who is 72 years old.

The other six were bus commuters — the youngest among them was a three-year-old child while the oldest was 73 years old.

They were all conscious when conveyed to hospital. While four of them were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, two were taken to Changi General Hospital.

One more person, possibly the child, was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

An eighth person involved in the crash was found to have minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Pedestrian suddenly stepped onto the road: SBS

SBS Transit told ST that the pedestrian had suddenly stepped onto the road.

They also confirmed that the other six injured were passengers on their buses.

The captains of both buses had quickly attended to the injured, and medical assistance was deployed.

Besides assisting the police in investigations, SBS Transit has also reached out to the injured passengers to offer help. So far, they’ve contacted four of them.

MS News wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

