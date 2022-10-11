SBS Transit Bus Captain In Hougang Crash Was Respected Union Leader, Leaves Behind Wife & 3 Children

SBS Transit Bus Captain In Fatal Hougang Crash Was Loving Husband & Father

On Sunday (9 Oct), an SBS Transit bus driver passed away after crashing into a tree in the vicinity of Hougang Depot.

Member of Parliament and National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) executive secretary Melvin Yong has since addressed the incident in a Facebook post.

Expressing his sorrow over the tragedy, he described the bus captain as a loving father and husband. He leaves behind his wife and three children, all of whom will receive support from NTWU.

Bus captain in Hougang crash was respected union leader

Posting to the social media site on Monday (10 Oct), Mr Yong expressed his grief over the tragedy that took place the day before (9 Oct).

As a union representative with NTWU working under SBS Transit for more than 20 years, the driver was familiar with many members.

He leaves behind his wife and three children, all of whom are still in school. Mr Yong affirmed that he would assist them with their situation,

I assured the family that the Union is working closely with the company and we will do all we can to support them during this difficult time.

Mr Yong went on to commend the bus captain for being a loving father and husband, as well as being a respected union leader.

Was driving an employee bus during incident

According to Mr Yong, the bus captain was driving an employee bus at the time of the incident.

The vehicle then mounted a road kerb along Defu Avenue 1 before colliding with a tree.

A post on Singapore roads accident.com claimed that the driver had suffered a sudden heart attack after transporting other bus captains home. He then lost control of the vehicle and crash into a tree outside Hougang Bus Depot.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that police were alerted to the accident at about 2.47am on 9 Oct. When they reached the crash site, the driver was stuck in his seat.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic then pronounced him dead at the scene.

Traffic Police are currently investigating the incident.

