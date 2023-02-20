Mark Lee Amused By Scammers’ Poorly Edited Pictures Of Him As A Criminal, Calls Them Out

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Scammers Badly Edit Local Actor Mark Lee Into Criminal Photos

Fake news is extremely prevalent in this day and age. However, some of these scammers tend to be a little, um, lazier than others.

On Monday (2o Feb), Singapore actor Mark Lee posted a series of pictures on his Instagram Stories featuring badly edited pictures of him as a criminal.

He was deeply amused by the photographs. However, he also reminded his followers to be wary of such scams and fake news.

Scammers’ badly edited pictures of Mark Lee feature his face on criminals’ bodies

In his first Instagram Story, Mr Lee posted a chunk of text that highlighted his shock and amusement at the lousy Photoshop jobs.

He wrote, “Have I become a wanted criminal all over the globe? If you’re going to Photoshop pictures, at least get an expert to do it! Surely no one will believe these pictures, right? Let’s take a look at [the scammers’] works of art!”

He then posted a series of stories featuring the corny pictures by the scammers.

In the first photograph, Mr Lee’s head is cropped haphazardly onto a criminal’s body, with his head looking extremely disproportionate to his body size.

The scammer even included a caption saying that “only 5% of Singaporeans know” about Mr Lee’s supposed criminal activities.

Next, Mr Lee is seen giving a side-eye to the camera, his head once again crudely edited onto another criminal’s body.

Finally, in the last photograph, Mr Lee appears to be standing beside two policemen, with a blurry outline surrounding his face.

The scammers even made the pictures look like they were screenshots from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), with dramatic headlines that read, “Is this the end of his career?”

Despite having a good laugh, Mr Lee also made sure to end off with important advice for his followers.

In his last Instagram story, he warned everyone to not believe these pictures.

He also emphasised that he only has one Instagram account that is verified. As such, they should not believe any other account that attempts to impersonate him.

Warning his followers to be careful as these scammers are everywhere, he noted that they should block and report any accounts with such ill intentions.

Intention of the scammers remains unclear

It is unclear as to why the scammers attempted to start a scandal involving Mr Lee with these pictures.

But one thing’s for sure — with how awfully edited the pictures are, it is difficult to believe that they could fool anyone.

While this incident gave us all a good laugh, we should still remember to stay vigilant and not fall into the traps of such online scammers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from @marklee4444 on Instagram.