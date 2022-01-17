Marks & Spencer Has Discounts On Clothing, Chocolates & Fresh Produce For CNY

Those who celebrate Christmas have probably spent many occasions shopping for sweet treats and festive chocolates at Marks & Spencer (M&S).

But the Yuletide season isn’t the only time you should be doing your festive shopping there.

Leading up to Chinese New Year, M&S has an array of products to prepare you for the occasion – from clothing to fresh produce and alcoholic beverages.

There is no need to fight the crowds at heartland supermarkets or malls when you can find everything you need in 1 place. Here’s what you can expect.

Dress the little ones in matching getups

Parents who have to shop for clothes for the entire fam would know how difficult it can be to find something for everyone in one store.

With the promise of scoring some sweets after shopping at M&S, finding CNY outfits for the kiddos won’t be as challenging as it would usually be.

Since M&S is having a promo of up to $28 off clothing, you can get something for the whole family there without having to visit multiple stores.

Have your young gentleman looking smart in this red t-shirt that can match any pair of chinos or jeans.

The t-shirt comes in children’s sizes too, so he can match with the younger kiddos and look cute together in CNY family photos.

Kidswear Tiger T-Shirt ($21.90) & Menswear Tiger T-Shirt ($32.90)

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Not forgetting the little princesses, who’d look cute as buttons in this Minnie Mouse dress. They’d surely smile widely for photos as they twirl around in the glittery tutu skirt.

Minnie Mouse™ Dress – $49.90

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

If you’re not ready to see your daughter in slightly flashier dresses yet, this Minnie Mouse dungaree will keep her looking like your precious baby for a while longer.

Minnie Mouse™ Dungaree Outfit – $52.90

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Families with more than 2 little girls would know that they don’t always like wearing the same clothes. Thankfully, M&S has a variety of adorable designs like these Tigger sets, which are apt for the Year of the Tiger.

Tigger™ Pyjamas – $34.90 each

Whether your children love cartoons on their clothing or prefer a more simple and sleek look, you’ll find just the style for them in the right sizes at M&S.

Look amazing both inside & out

While picking out cute outfits for the kiddos, mum and dad shouldn’t forget their own as they’d have to look good for the family photo too.

M&S’ range of menswear, from casual t-shirts to stylish shirts and trousers, will make sure that dad looks like the handsome lad that made mum swoon many moons ago.

Pure Cotton Check Oxford Shirt – $59.90

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Of course, the queen of the house has to dress up equally to the nines, which won’t be a problem thanks to the stunning outfit choices available at M&S.

Jersey Floral Knee Length Skater Dress $39.90

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Mums can continue to look beautiful even while unwinding at the end of the day by wearing this silk nightwear and robe set.

Rosie for Autograph Floral Satin Wrap – $94.90

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

The bold red and floral design comes in a lingerie set too, for days when mums need the sense of empowerment that comfortable and sexy undergarments give.

Rosie for Autograph Floral Print Bra ($74.90) & Knickers ($37.90)

All the gorgeous new clothes for the family can amount to a rather hefty total, which is why the following discounts will offer some relief (terms & conditions apply):

Save $18 with $128 nett spent

Save $28 with $168 nett spent

The extra dollars can then go to household necessities like food, which you’d need lots of for CNY.

Stock up your pantry & treat your CNY guests

Any family would know that CNY isn’t complete without a feast. Venture no further than M&S’ food hall to find anything from snacks to fresh produce and wines.

Treating the little ones to sweets for being such wonderful shopping buddies is easy with M&S’ bagged candies, some of which are on offer at 2 for $7.80.

Pick from Wine Gums, Fruit Pastilles, Clotted Cream Fudge, Double Devon Toffees, Toffee Assortment, and Mint Assortment, which you can serve to your friends’ kiddos when they visit.

For more decadent treats that the adults would also enjoy, consider M&S’ ever-popular biscuit selection. Buying 2 will earn you 50% off on the 2nd item, so you can add as many as you want to your shopping basket.

Mix and match different types like the Milk Chocolate Biscuits, Viennese Biscuit Selection, or Scottish Shortbread Selection for more tea time snacking options.

CNY get-togethers with just your adult friends may be a slightly more atas affair, which is why you might want to try M&S’ fancier chocolates instead.

The finest Swiss chocolates, softest nougats, and richest Cherry Liqueurs are at 20% off when you buy 2 or more, so you can give some to your sweet-toothed besties.

Don’t forget chilled food & wines for CNY dinners

Since you can’t be feeding guests sweet treats only, you should grab some fresh produce and chilled food at M&S too.

Nothing screams ‘CNY’ more than oranges, which come in fancy Taiwan Ponkan box packaging in various sizes from large, to extra large, and jumbo — making perfect festive gifts for your relatives.

Premium Taiwan Ponkan Oranges (various sizes) – from $15.90

Since you’re already grabbing some fruits, consider adding these fresh Korean strawberries to your cart too, for healthy snacks over the festive period.

Fresh Korean Strawberries – $17 (U.P. $19)

Meanwhile, Lohei won’t be complete without the prized smoked salmon that’ll elevate the dish.

Fresh and responsibly sourced from Scotland, you can choose from the following varieties from only $17.90 to please your palettes:

Mild & Delicate Smoked Salmon

Oak Smoked Salmon

Before heading to the cashier, grab some wines from M&S’ wide selection, which won’t only round off your meals well, but also pair perfectly with various CNY goodies. Here are some of their best Classic recommendations:

Prosecco – Pineapple Tarts

Pinotage – Bak Kwa

Côte de Provence Rosé – Turnip Cake

Corbieres – Roast Duck

Wine aficionados who’d like to have a few options on hand to go with different foods would be happy to know that every 2nd bottle of the Classics will be at 50% off.

From sweets to chilled food and beverages, you won’t run out of things to keep your guests and family well-fed this CNY.

Get your CNY essentials at Marks & Spencer

If you’ve only been associating M&S with chocolatey biscuits and sweet candies, now’s the time to change your perspective by doing some CNY shopping there.

Visit any of their 10 physical stores islandwide to try on the apparel, shop online, or order the food items via the M&S Food app from the comfort of your home.

Besides a convenient app, M&S has adorable Percy Pig stickers which you can use to wish family and friends a Happy New Year.

You can download them for WhatsApp here and Telegram here.

Be ready in advance to ring in the New Year

Amidst our busy schedules, it’s often difficult to make time to prepare for important occasions like CNY.

Chionging to get the essentials at popular haunts usually works, but in times like the present, we might want to avoid crowded places.

Therefore, finding a quieter, air-conditioned store to do some festive shopping will be a welcome change. Start your New Year on the right foot by getting all your shopping done in comfort and convenience.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Zhou Jinquan.