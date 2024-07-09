75-year-old man weds 15-year-old girl in Indonesia, marriage approved by bride’s family & authorities

75-year-old man marries 15-year-old girl in Indonesia

On 29 June, a 75-year-old man married a 15-year-old girl in a village in Indonesia.

According to Tribunnews, the wedding took place in a village in Riau, a province in Indonesia.

The unusual union quickly drew attention online after a video of their wedding went viral on Instagram.

The video captures the couple adorned in traditional Javanese attire, posing for photographs with guests during the ceremony.

They were later seen warmly greeting attendees who had gathered to celebrate the newlyweds.

The caption states that the groom is 60 years older than his bride, a fact that surprised many.

In fact, Tribunnews reported that the man has a grandchild who is the same age as his new wife.

Wedding approved by family & authorities

Despite the significant age gap, the local village head confirmed that the wedding had received approval from both families.

As Indonesian law requires girls to be at least 19 years old to marry, the couple also sought clearance from local authorities due to the bride’s minor status.

Prior to their wedding, the couple attended a court hearing and were granted permission to begin their life together.

No details of their love story — such as how they met and why they decided to marry — have been disclosed thus far.

Also read: Woman, 23, in China marries 80-year-old man she met while volunteering at retirement home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @abouthetic on Instagram.