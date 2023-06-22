Mars, Venus & The Moon Will Appear In Triangular Formation In S’pore Sky On 22 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Spot Mars, Venus & The Moon Group Close Together Tonight

Witnessing phenomenal skyscapes in Singapore without special equipment isn’t an easy feat.

Tonight (22 June), however, Singapore residents may be fortunate enough to witness a gorgeous astronomical phenomenon from the comfort of their own home windows.

Mars, Venus and the Moon will apparently group close together in the Western sky tonight, in a triangular formation.

Astronomy enthusiasts can keep a lookout for the magnificent sight from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Moon, Venus & Mars will gather in triangular formation on 22 June

In a Facebook post, the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) shared that the Moon, Venus and Mars will group together on Thursday (22 June) night.

The waxing crescent Moon and the two planets will supposedly appear in the shape of a triangle.

The celestial objects will be extremely close together, at only about 4° apart from one another.

In fact, they will be so closely positioned that one will purportedly be able to cover all three objects with just three fingers and their hands stretched out.

SCOB noted that the stunning spectacle will be visible from about 7.30pm to 9pm tonight. Make sure to set your alarms, as you’ll only have about 1.5 hours to get a glimpse, or a few good shots of the formation.

Although you’ll be able to see the celestial formation with the naked eye, SCOB shared that binoculars would allow for an enhanced viewing experience.

That said, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for clear skies.

After all, whether we can eventually see the celestial objects tonight fully depends on the weather conditions.

Rare sighting of planets & Moon in one frame

This remarkable gathering will be a rare moment that the two planets and the moon appear together in one frame.

The previous time they were sighted together in Singapore was in June 2022, when the Moon, Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn lined up perfectly in the sky.

Just earlier this year, the Moon and Venus also awed observers after they appeared in conjuction.

We’re already excited to see the formation tonight.

If you manage to get any good shots of the celestial gathering, make sure to share them with us in the comments!

