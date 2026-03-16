Marsiling store charges S$0.50 extra for payments via PayNow, staff says it’s only for cigarettes

Marsiling store imposes PayNow ‘service fee’ as it’s charged 1% for e-payments, says boss

A store in Marsiling has drawn the ire of some customers due to a “service fee” it charges for payments made via PayNow.

However, staff told Shin Min Daily News that the S$0.50 charge applies only to cigarettes.

Woman claims Marsiling store charges S$0.40 for each item bought via PayNow

Last Thursday (12 March), a woman took to Facebook to complain about MyHome Mart, a minimart in Block 132 Marsiling Rise.

She claimed the store charged S$0.40 for each item bought via PayNow — meaning the fee would go up to S$1.60 for four items, even though a single payment was made.

“Doesn’t make sense at all,” she said.

In October 2025, another netizen made a similar complaint about this store in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

He claimed it charged an extra S$0.40 for PayNow or QR code payment, with staff saying their boss had imposed the fee.

“Does it make any sense,” he asked.

S$0.50 surcharge only on cigarette purchases

When Shin Min visited the store, a female employee clarified that a S$0.50 charge was levied only on cigarette purchases via PayNow.

Customers are clearly informed of this by a notice in English and Mandarin put up near the cashier, according to the reporter’s observations.

It advised them of the surcharge applicable to electronic payments via NETS, PayNow, credit cards, UnionPay, WeChat Pay and Alipay due to “service provider charges”.

Customers were encouraged to pay for their cigarettes in cash to avoid the extra fee.

Owner says store is charged 1% for e-payments

The minimart’s owner, named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), later told the Chinese daily that the store is charged a fee of 1% for all e-payments.

His cigarettes are already S$0.70 to S$0.80 cheaper than other shops and he makes just S$0.15 in profit per pack, he claimed.

Thus, if he did not charge the S$0.50 extra, he might even lose money on the more expensive cigarettes, after deducting the bank fees, he alleged.

Some customers find the charge acceptable

Mr Chen also claimed that aside from some complaints, most of his customers found the charge acceptable.

Some customers even bought a carton of 10 cigarettes via PayNow and were okay to pay S$5 extra, he said.

32-year-old nearby resident Hafiz told Shin Min that it wasn’t a big deal, as other items in the store were cheaper than in other stores.

For example, soap and other essentials cost S$0.10 to S$0.20 less, so he could make up the difference by buying five items.

But a 45-year-old deliveryman named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said he does not buy cigarettes at MyHome Mart due to the extra fee, even though he occasionally passes by the area.

That’s because he usually buys two or three packs at a time, meaning the charges will add up to more than S$1, which is “quite expensive”, he added.

Merchants not allowed to impose surchage for PayNow transactions

The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), which owns the PayNow scheme, prohibits merchants from imposing a surcharge on customers who wish to make payments via PayNow, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

In a written reply for a Parliament sitting in October 2025, he added that major retail banks had waived transaction fees for payments received by merchants from end-consumers.

However, a “minimal fee” is charged if the merchant uses additional services, such as notifications for funds received, noted Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

Shortly after the exchange, Singapore Pools said last November that it would absorb transaction fees for all e-payment methods after word got out that it was charging S$0.10 per transaction.

Also read: Hougang minimart charges S$0.30 for PayNow payment despite new rules prohibiting extra fees

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and TheSmartLocal.