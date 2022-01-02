Maserati Suspected To Have Hit Pedestrians About To Cross The Road

On New Year’s Day, many Singaporeans might have been out and about town meeting friends.

However, even while celebrating the new year, we should still be alert – especially when we’re on the read.

On New Year’s Day, A Maserati was reportedly involved in an accident on Orchard Road.

It resulted in 3 people being injured and taken to hospital.

Accident took place at busy intersection

The accident took place on Saturday (1 Jan) at about 9pm, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The location was the busy intersection of Orchard Road and Grange Road, which sees many pedestrians crossing between The Heeren and Mandarin Hotel.

Owing to the large number of pedestrians there, many would be hurt if a vehicle ploughed into them.

Woman seen lying on the road

So it proved on Saturday, when the Maserati was suspected to have a hit crowd about to cross the road.

Student Yang Yuxuan, 22, told Zaobao that she saw a woman in her 20s lying on the road.

Due to a suspected spine injury, she wasn’t moving.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers had to convey her to an ambulance on a stretcher.

2 others injured

Another woman was also injured, and taken to hospital in an ambulance, said Ms Yang.

There was also a male cyclist who seemed to have a red and swollen leg.

An ice pack was applied to his leg at the scene.

All 3 of the injured were sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), the SCDF told Zaobao.

Lanes blocked, 30-min jam

The accident caused 2 lanes of Orchard Road to be blocked off, with the jam lasting about half an hour.

The SCDF said they were called in at 9.35pm.

A video from SG Road Vigilante showed the aftermath, where the Maserati, police and ambulances caused only the bus lane and 2nd lane from the left to be passable.

At 9.45pm , the Land Transport Authority (LTA) sent out a tweet informing road users about the accident.

Maserati driver in his 30s

As for the driver of the Maserati, he was a man in his 30s, Ms Yang said.

He had 2 passengers in his car – a woman and a boy.

The boy, who was in the back seat, seemed shocked by the accident, she added.

Drive judiciously this New Year

This New Year, let’s be judicious when we drive and avoid causing pain to other road users.

A resolution that many drivers can make is to slow down and be alert when we’re behind the wheel of what can be a dangerous weapon.

MS News wishes those who’re injured a speedy recovery.

