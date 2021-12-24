59-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Injuries, Another Man Arrested For Suspected Drink-Driving

The Christmas season is here, and after another difficult year nobody will begrudge people some merry-making.

However, we also should be responsible and drive safely after the celebrations.

Sadly, the driver of a red Mercedes reportedly T-boned several vehicles waiting at a traffic light junction in Tampines, in a shocking crash caught on video.

The accident led to 1 driver passing away.

Vehicles hit while stopping at traffic light

In a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, the vehicles can be seen stopping at a traffic light on Tampines Avenue 10 on Thursday (23 Dec) night.

They comprise a black Honda, a white Toyoya Yaris Cross to its right, a motorcycle and a Comfort taxi over 3 road lanes.

Suddenly, a red car zooms in from the far left side of the frame, crashing first into the white Toyota and causing a chain reaction.

In a shot from another angle, the red car can be seen T-boning the stationary white car while it’s waiting at a red light, lifting up slightly upon impact.

Check out the video here. Warning: footage may be shocking to some, and viewer discretion is advised.

Red car came from Tampines Ave 1

The red car reportedly came from Tampines Avenue 1, according to SG Road Vigilante.

The Mercedes was allegedly seen speeding on Ave 1 before losing control and crashing into the vehicles on Ave 10.

The police were alerted to the crash at 11.10pm, reported The Straits Times (ST).

At 11.27pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted that the accident was on Tampines Avenue 10 towards Avenue 1.

It resulted in some congestion on the road, as only the far-left lane was passable.

6 vehicles involved in crash

Eventually, a total of 6 vehicles were involved in the crash – 4 cars, 1 taxi and 1 motorcycle – according to photos on social media including this aerial shot from ROADS.sg.

They show that a white station wagon behind was also involved.

However, it seems like the greatest damage was sustained to the white Toyoya Yaris Cross, which bore the brunt of the impact.

The black Honda was also mostly totalled.

1 passed away, 4 sent to hospital

Unfortunately, one 59-year-old male driver passed away as a result of this crash, reported ST.

He was found unconscious at the scene and sent to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

4 other men aged between 22-38 were sent to Changi General Hospital (CGH). They were conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also told ST that 1 of the drivers was trapped in his seat. He had to be extratcted using hydraulic rescue equipment.

According to SG Road Vigilante, he was the driver of the white Toyota Yaris Cross.

At least 4 ambulances and 3 fire engines were deployed.

1 driver arrested

Additionally, the police told ST that a 33-year-old male driver was arrested.

He’s suspected of drink driving, they added.

Investigations into the accident are being conducted.

Drive judiciously this Christmas

This Christmas, let’s be judicious when we drive and avoid causing pain to other road users.

After all, ’tis the season to be jolly, but not when we’re behind the wheel of what can be a dangerous weapon.

MS News sends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, and wishes those who’re injured a quick recovery.

