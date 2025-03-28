Video captures hospital staff in China ‘stealing’ placentas, suspected of illegally selling them

Video captures staff holding patients’ placentas in plastic bags and walking away

A staff member from a maternity hospital in Guizhou, China was captured on video taking pregnant patients’ placentas.

The scandal was known on 20 March when a netizen claimed that staff at Renhuai Jiudu Maternity Hospital hid the placenta in a black plastic bag and took it away, Lizhi News reported.

The staff member — who had allegedly taken placentas from patients multiple times — has since been fired, according to a statement on 25 March by the Guizhou Provincial Health Commission.

According to a 2005 regulation released by the China national health authorities, human placentas could only be given to the mother.

If she chooses to discard or donate it, the hospital has the responsibility of keeping the organ to ensure that individuals or entities are not trading it.

Organ can be sold for thousands on the black market

Chinese media reports suggest that hospital staff may have been profiting from the illegal sale of placentas.

In the black market, “fresh placenta capsules” can fetch up to S$18.50 (100 yuan) per gram, NetEase said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

