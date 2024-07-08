‘Be the safe place’: Max Maeder’s parents urge support for S’porean children after NS deferment news

Parents of national kitefoiler Max Maeder say NS can teach important life values

On Saturday (6 July), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that it has granted Max Maeder deferment from National Service (NS) until 2028.

In response to the announcement, his parents, Valentin Maeder and Teng Hwee Keng, told MS News they wish to encourage other parents to “be the safe place for their kids” and allow them to fulfil their ambitions.

Max, 17, also expressed gratitude for the support he’s been given and acknowledged the “privileged position” he is in.

He added that he looks forward to showcasing his passion at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, aiming to share his love for his sport with fellow Singaporeans.

Other parents urged to be ‘safe space’ for their kids

In a statement, Mr Maeder and Ms Teng expressed their reassurance upon receiving news of Max’s deferment ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, noting it will allow their son to represent Singapore “with peace of mind” and dedication.

They also stressed that “privilege . . . comes with responsibility”.

“Max is fortunate to be born in Singapore, into a loving family that allows him to fulfil his ambitions, and to be supported by a comprehensive high-performance sports support system,” they said.

“We trust that Max will make the best of his talent and his nation’s support to inspire other young athletes and bring pride to Singapore.”

Looking ahead, they expressed confidence that Max will fulfil his NS duties to the best of his ability, emphasising his commitment to giving back to those who have placed their trust in him.

Mr Maeder and Ms Teng highlighted the value of both NS and sports in imparting crucial life values and skills, enabling youth to contribute meaningfully to society.

At the same time, the couple urges parents to be more supportive.

We would like to take this opportunity to also encourage more parents to be the safe place for their kids, to support them in fulfilling their ambitions, not ours, and their dreams, even if it is different from everybody else’s.

“A fast-evolving world means more learning and relearning for our kids anyway,” they continued. “Let them follow what sparks their interest and their curiosity now and in the future.”

Along with Max, the couple has two younger children. Max’s brother, Karl, is also a kitefoiler.

Max Maeder grateful for trust in him

In his own statement, Max said the deferment will go “a long way in supporting me in my sporting endeavours” as he can continue to compete and train full-time and “do my utmost for Singapore”.

“My current priority is to improve and prepare as best as I can for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as it is an opportunity for me to connect with all the Singaporeans at home and share what I love doing with them.”

This will be a big milestone in my sporting journey and a chance to do Singapore proud.

That said, Paris 2024 is not his ultimate goal as he plans to maintain consistent training and competition.

“Hopefully during this journey, I will continue to uplift as many people as possible because of the privileged position I am in, and give my all for my country and into the sport that I find so fulfilling.”

Deferment will last until 2028

MINDEF explained that Max qualified for long-term deferment due to his exceptional performances at the 2022 Asian Games, as well as the 2023 and 2024 Formula Kite World Championships, where he clinched first place in all events.

Originally slated to enlist for NS on 12 Sep 2024, Max’s deferment has been extended until 31 Aug 2028. This will allow him to concentrate on training for the 2028 Olympic Games.

He remains committed to fulfilling his NS obligations after the deferment period concludes.

His immediate priority is preparing for the 2028 Olympic Games, aiming to achieve specific performance targets.

Moreover, any participation in paid activities, including commercial sponsorships, requires approval from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and MINDEF.

He is set to compete in kitefoiling at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking the sport’s debut at the Games.

Featured image adapted from ActiveSG Circle and @kiteclasses on Instagram.