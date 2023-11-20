Maxwell Food Centre Drinks Stall Rented Out For S$6,111/Month, Reportedly Highest In Location

Maxwell Food Centre Drinks Stall Is Near Famous Chicken Rice Stall, Successfully Rented Out In September

Maxwell Food Centre is a popular eating spot for Singaporeans and tourists alike, with several famous stalls to tantalise one’s taste buds.

With the opening of an MRT station just next door, the place has only gotten more accessible and thus, more crowded.

It’s probably not surprising, then, that someone was willing to bid as much as S$6,111 to open a drinks stall there.

It’s reportedly the highest-ever rental for a drinks stall in the food centre.

Individual rented drinks stall in Maxwell for S$6,111

According to a list of successful hawker stall bidders for September, released by the National Environment Agency (NEA), three people won their bids for stalls in Maxwell Food Centre.

One of them was an individual named Loh Jwee Hua, who bid S$6,111 to open a drinks stall at #01-012.

Another NEA list of the five highest tender bids for each stall revealed that though Loh’s bid was the highest, at least four others made substantial bids for this stall.

The next highest bid was S$4800.00, followed by S$4,681 and S$4,000, with the lowest among the five being S$3268.

Another stall in Maxwell, which will sell cooked food, has been rented out for S$5,699.00.

Maxwell drinks stall will be located next to Tian Tian chicken rice

One possible reason why people were willing to bid so much for the stall is its location.

According to Shin Min Daily News, #01-012 is next to the popular Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, which occupies #01-010 and #01-011.

That means there will be heavy footfall in the area as locals and tourists alike might buy a drink after patronising Tian Tian.

No wonder the winning bid of S$6,111 is the highest rental ever paid for a drinks stall in Maxwell Food Centre, said Shin Min, quoting data from public tenders dating from March 2012 to now.

Difficult to break even, says stallholder

A drinks stall owner at Maxwell Food Centre, who declined to be named, told the paper that there are already 14 drinks stalls there.

As they sell about the same products, competition is fierce and stalls need to come up with new ideas to stand out, he said.

He added that the S$6,111 rental is about 20 times more than that of the first-generation stallholders, who might pay just S$300 a month.

That’s not even counting other expenses like table cleaning fees and utility bills.

If these are factored in, the new stall would’ve to sell 500 cups a day to break even, he estimated.

To get an idea of how difficult it is to survive amid high rental, they can ask the former proprietors of a minced pies stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

They had to close their stall in April due to high rental making it impossible to break even.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.