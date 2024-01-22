McDonald’s S’pore Teases Upcoming Hello Kitty Collab, Customers Ask If There’ll Be Mahjong Sets

McDonald’s Singapore Teases Collaboration With Hello Kitty Coming 25 Jan

A team-up between McDonald’s Singapore and Hello Kitty is on the horizon.

The fast food chain teased that the upcoming collaboration will be coming to our shores later this week.

Not much has been made clear about what the collaboration entails, so curious customers are looking overseas for what they can possibly look forward to.

These include a Hello Kitty-themed mahjong set from McDonald’s Hong Kong, as well as special food packaging in Thailand.

McDonald’s Singapore posts cryptic teaser for new collaboration

On Thursday (18 Jan), McDonald’s Singapore posted a teaser on Facebook featuring Hello Kitty’s iconic red ribbon against backdrops pointing to Chinese New Year.

The post wrote: “Get ready to say hello to an iconic favourite, coming your way on 25th Jan!”

However, it did not make public what else the collaboration entails.

Special food packaging & mahjong sets already available overseas

Following the vague announcement, fans have been looking at the ongoing collaboration between the beloved Sanrio character and the fast food giant overseas for hints.

For instance, McDonald’s Thailand has rolled out the Prosperity Burger with special Hello Kitty packaging.

Similarly, McDonald’s Hong Kong introduced special packaging for their food, alongside limited-time menu items.

But what Singapore fans are most excited about is the possibility of McDonald’s releasing its limited edition Hello Kitty mahjong set, which is currently available from McDonald’s Hong Kong.

The set features adorable tiles with the Sanrio character as well as iconic menu items such as fries and burgers in a faux leather case.

As it remains, it is still unclear whether the mahjong set will be making an appearance in the Singapore edition of this collaboration. Those looking forward to it will just have to wait until 25 Jan to find out.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s Singapore for comments.

Featured image adapted from McDonald’s on Facebook and McDonald’s Hong Kong via Zula.