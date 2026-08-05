McDonald’s South Korea halts corn burger sales after several customers report finding ‘stone-like particles’

McDonald’s Korea halts popular corn burger sales over ‘stone-like particle’ complaints

McDonald’s Korea has pulled its popular Chungju corn cheese croquette burger from menus nationwide after multiple customers reported biting into what they described as small stones.

The fast-food chain said on Sunday (2 Aug) that it had halted sales of the burger at 8pm on 30 July, nearly two weeks before its limited run was scheduled to end on 12 Aug.

Burger pulled after at least three complaints

McDonald’s Korea said the decision was made in line with its policy of suspending a product once it receives three or more reports concerning the same safety issue.

The company confirmed that it had received at least three complaints about hard, stone-like particles in the burger.

The Chungju corn cheese croquette muffin, a McMorning item made using the same corn croquette, was also withdrawn from sale.

A company representative said there were currently no plans to resume sales of either product.

Company launches investigation

Launched on 9 July, the Chungju corn cheese croquette burger was the sixth item in McDonald’s Korea’s “Taste of Korea” series, which showcases locally sourced Korean ingredients and supports regional farming communities.

The burger featured a beef patty topped with a cheese croquette made using mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and glutinous corn kernels from Chungju, along with a spicy Parmesan sauce.

It proved popular among customers, surpassing one million units in sales within two weeks of its launch.

McDonald’s Korea said it is investigating how the particles entered the product together with the farms, raw-material suppliers, and other partners involved in its production.

The company has not confirmed what the particles were.

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