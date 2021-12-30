Peri Peri Shaker Fries Can Be Added To Extra Value Meal For 80 Cents

Given Singaporeans’ love for spicy food, Singapore’s favourite item from McDonald’s is undoubtedly the McSpicy.

However, when eaten in an Extra Value Meal, the fries would have to be dipped in sauce for it to taste just as spicy.

Now, McDonald’s has come up with the perfect side to pair your McSpicy with – Peri Peri Flavoured McShaker Fries.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

It’s available at branches from Thursday (30 Dec).

For a limited time only

The Peri Peri McShaker Fries will be at McDonald’s for a limited time only, and can be added to any Extra Value Meal for just 80 cents.

Alternatively, it can be ordered a la carte from $3.50.

You’ll get McDonald’s usual golden fries tossed in a special blend of paprika, parsley flakes and other herbs and spices.

Patrons will enjoy the shiok heat and citrusy undertones, the fast-food chain told MS News.

Spice duo meals

McDonald’s is also introducing a “spice duo” meal, which pairs the Peri Peri McShaker Fries with the all-time favourite McSpicy and a medium Coke from $8.50.

If you’re eating with a friend who also loves spice, there’s also a 2x Value Meal from $17.70 that features another popular spicy item – the Chicken McCrispy. It includes:

1x McSpicy 1x Chicken McCrispy 2x Peri Peri McShaker Fries (L) 2x Coke Original Taste less Sugar (M)

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

Chicken Muffin with Egg McSaver Meal

Besides the new item, McDonald’s has also boosted their breakfast menu with a new Breakfast McSaver Meal.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

From Thursday (30 Dec), their Chicken Muffin with Egg Meal will be a Breakfast McSaver Meal for a limited time only.

It includes a Chicken Muffin with Egg, crispy Hash Brown and a hot McCafé Premium Roast Coffee/Tea from $4.50.

A spicy New Year

With the hot new product and spicy duo meals, it’s shaping up to be a spicy New Year indeed at McDonald’s.

We predict Singapore’s spice-lovers – meaning almost the whole country – will want to give them a try.

Have you tried the Peri Peri McShaker Fries yet? Do share with us your thoughts.

Featured image courtesy of McDonald’s.