4 men with nets chase chicken beside Yishun HDB block after Town Council received complaints from residents

Netizens appalled by video of men catching chicken in Yishun

A controversial video recently showed four men with nets chasing down a wild chicken near an Yishun HDB estate.

Numerous netizens criticised the actions taken against Singapore’s wildlife.

Men catch chicken after it flees into Yishun HDB bushes

On 15 July, a netizen posted the short video to the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, with no indication of when it happened.

It took place in front of a new HDB estate in Yishun, believed to be Yishun Boardwalk.

In the video, two men in white and two men in orange chased down a wild chicken with nets in hand.

“I was just on bus… then I saw the whole neighbourhood chasing a chicken,” the video text read.

It is believed that the four men are working in an official capacity.

When the chicken seemingly fled into the bushes near a bus stop, two of the men slammed their nets down quickly into the shrubbery.

Subsequently, the man on the right raised a hand, presumably to signal that he had caught the wild chicken.

Netizens call for wild chickens to be left alone

In the comments, shocked netizens reacted negatively, asking why people were not leaving the chicken alone.

Another person said the chickens do not harm anyone, also criticising the method of catching the chickens.

However, one netizen complained that the chickens crow at “weird hours”, making it difficult for residents to sleep.

They estimated more than 40 of them in the area, with the roosters constantly fighting each other.

On 14 Jan, the Ministry of National Development stated that they receive an average of 2,000 instances of feedback per year relating to wild chickens in residential estates.

Town Council received feedback about chickens crowing in early morning

Nee Soon Town Council told MS News that some residents had concerns about the wild chickens.

The feedback especially concerned early morning crowing, which affected the peace of the neighbourhood.

The Town Council is mindful of these concerns and take measures to mitigate the concerns and carry out periodic operations to manage the wild chicken population where necessary.

Additionally, Nee Soon Town Council stated that they seek to address the issue in a responsible and balanced manner.

Also read: Roosters engage in cockfight below Marsiling HDB block, pigeon & hens spectate

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Featured image adapted from Lik Wee on Facebook.