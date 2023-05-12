2 Men Get Into A Tussle On Train At Orchard MRT, Police Arrest Them

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Men Get Into A Tussle On Train At Orchard MRT, Commuters Try To Separate Them

Taking the MRT is usually a mundane daily affair for many Singaporeans, though the occasional fisticuffs on a train may liven things up a little.

Recently, two men got into a tussle on a train at Orchard MRT station and were seen struggling with each other on the floor.

They were both arrested by the police for their actions.

Jiu-jitsu leg lock applied as men tussle in Orchard MRT

In a video circulated across social media platforms including Facebook, the two men’s bodies can be seen intertwined on the floor of an MRT train.

One of them, wearing a dark blue T-shirt, was lying on the floor with his legs around the other man, in what appeared to be a jiu-jitsu triangle choke.

He was also throwing punches at the other man with his right hand.

The other man’s left arm was on the jiu-jitsu guy’s neck, in an apparent attempt to break free.

Slippers and a backpack, which could’ve belonged to the jiu-jitsu guy, were strewn across the floor.

Commuters try to separate them

Two male commuters were seen trying to break up the fight by pulling the men apart, but to no avail.

A third commuter in office wear was also seen standing nearby, casually using his phone.

Eventually, one of the commuters appears to give up trying to stop the fight and moves away.

Men manage to break free from each other

The men continue to grapple, with the man on top managing to prise the other guy’s left leg off somewhat.

However, the jiu-jitsu guy kicks him with that leg.

The camera then pans to a small, unidentified object on the floor.

Finally, the men manage to break free from each other.

One of them is heard saying in Mandarin, “我不打他” (I’m not fighting him), and the video ends.

2 men ‘practising wrestling’: Witness

Another clip originally posted on Chinese social media platform Xiao Hong Shu showed the altercation as recorded by someone going up the escalator in the station.

It revealed that it took place on a train that had stopped at Orchard MRT station.

In the Mandarin caption, the OP said they captured the clip on the way home from work, and quipped that the men were “practising wrestling”.

They also said it was “scary” as the fight happened at the spot where they were standing on the train, though thankfully the OP had already alighted.

2 men arrested over Orchard MRT tussle: Police

In response to queries from 8world News, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.46pm on Thursday (11 May) night.

Two men were reportedly involved in a tussle at Orchard MRT.

A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were subsequently arrested.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Other incidents of train fighting

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that physical altercations have been seen on the MRT.

In September 2018, two men were seen engaging in a boxing match at Dhoby Ghaut MRT in front of startled commuters, including children.

Then in November 2019, a man started a fight with another man on a train at Raffles Place, reportedly over a staring incident.

With Covid-19 still plaguing us in September 2021, a maskless man was seen seemingly picking a fight with random train passengers near Yio Chu Kang MRT.

Even seniors aren’t spared, as a man was seen throwing punches at an elderly man on a train in November 2021. This was apparently because the music from his earphones was too loud.

Hopefully, commuters can be more tolerant of one another on public transport and refrain from inconveniencing others by flaring up.

