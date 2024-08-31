Men in Korea urinate on man with autism & threaten to kill his family

Group of men in Korea urinate on man with autism in public toilet

On Thursday (29 Aug), JTBC News reported on a case where a group of men in South Korea took turns to urinate on a man with autism.

According to a report from the victim’s parents, the 27-year-old man was the target of repeated harassment by a group of men in their 20s.

The urinating incident reportedly occurred last week in public restroom in Seoul.

In the video provided by the victim’s parents, the group of men forced their victim into a toilet stall. The group then proceeded to take turns urinating on the man.

At one point, one of the bullies in a white shirt even proclaimed excitedly, “I’m next,” and urinating on the victim.

The men continued laughing despite the victim cowering in fear.

According to South Korean news site Newsis, the parents claimed that the bullies even bragged about the incident to their friends.

Man with autism was target of repeated harassment over multiple years

After learning about the incident from one of their son’s acquaintances, the parents reported the case to the police.

According to the victim’s father, the man met the perpetrators about six to seven years ago.

Still minors at the time, the group of men would often make the victim buy cigarettes and alcohol for them.

One time, one of the men hit the victim saying he didn’t like individuals with disabilities.

When the victim’s father found out about the incident, he reported the assault to the police.

However, the perpetrators allegedly forced the man to hit them on camera before extorting the victim’s money and pressuring him to drop the report.

Victim felt indebted to perpetrators

When asked why the victim continued his relationship with the bullies, the parents said he was manipulated into it.

The victim had few friends, so he felt indebted to the group when one of them invited him over for a meal. His father said his son felt there was no way anyone with ill intent would do this for him, even as the bullying intensified.

The bullies even told the victim that they would never see each other again if the victim ever revealed the harassment to anyone.

When recounting the urinating incident to his mother, the victim allegedly said the whole thing was a joke.

The parents said they hoped that the bullying would cease, but even now they fear the bullies will retaliate and harm their son.

