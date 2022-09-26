Mercedes Passenger Fights With Honda Driver In JB, Both Called Out For Aggressive Behaviour

Mercedes Passenger & Honda Driver Argue Whilst Stuck In Traffic Jam In JB

Being stuck in a traffic jam for hours may test the patience of any road user. Even so, it’s necessary to refrain from blowing up petty disputes into fully-fledged fights.

Recently, such a situation occurred in Johor Bahru (JB), when a passenger in a Mercedes and the driver of a Honda confronted each other.

They argued before it descended into fighting, with their companions attempting to stop them.

The scene has since grown viral on social media, many slamming them for their needlessly aggressive actions.

Mercedes Passenger and Honda driver fight in JB

A netizen posted the incident to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, alleging that it occurred on 26 Sep, 12.01am.

The video began with a passenger who was in the Mercedes arguing with those inside the Honda, a car that’d stopped behind the Mercedes, and gesturing angrily.

The argument continued for a few seconds before the driver of the Honda abruptly disembarked.

Both him and the passenger then attempted to land blows on each other, with the other passengers of the Honda exiting the car to hold them back.

The footage ended with the group still struggling to de-escalate the situation, both men locked in the fight.

Called out for unnecessarily escalating petty dispute

As of yet, the reason for their dispute is unclear. However, many have called both individuals out for escalating what might have been a simple misunderstanding.

A few users condemned them for creating a scene, especially in the middle of a traffic jam.

Others also criticised the men for their willingness to escalate into a fistfight, which was absolutely unnecessary.

After all, the fight could have easily been avoided if they had exercised more patience.

Whatever the reasons for their argument, it was clear that their reactions had escalated the situation beyond measure.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.