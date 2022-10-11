2 Other Mie Sedaap Noodles Recalled By SFA Due To Pesticide, 6 Products Now Affected

2 More Mie Sedaap Cup Noodles Recalled By SFA In 3rd Recall Of The Week

On Tuesday (11 Oct), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a recall of two Mie Sedaap products — the Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles.

This is the third recall of the brand’s instant noodles, bringing the total number of products affected to six.

The recalls are due to the presence of pesticides in the noodles’ chilli poweder.

SFA recalls 2 more Mie Sedaap cup noodles

SFA has now extended the recall of Indonesia’s Mie Sedaap instant noodles to two more products.

In an updated media release, the agency said the recall of Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles is now ongoing.

For the Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles, the recall affects those with an expiry date of 27 Mar 2023.

As for the Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles, products in the recall have an expiry date of 24 Apr 2023.

Through regulatory testing, SFA found that the chilli powder in these products was contaminated with ethylene oxide.

Manufacturer PT Wings Surya is now working with importers to withdraw the products from the retail market.

They will also reformulate their products to rectify the contamination.

6 products now affected

In the past week, SFA has issued two other recalls of Mie Sedaap products, which now affects six of them in total.

The products in question are as follows:

Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles

Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles

Soto flavour instant noodles

Curry flavour instant noodles

Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles

Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles

Public urged not to consume affected products

SFA said that all implicated Mie Sedaap products will be subject to their hold-and-test regime upon arrival in Singapore.

This will continue until the issue has been rectified.

Only products that pass SFA’s laboratory tests will be released for sale in Singapore.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them.

SFA urged those who have already consumed these products and have concerns about their health to seek medical advice.

If consumers have further enquires, they can contact their point of purchase for more information.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bukalapak and Lazada.