2 More Mie Sedaap Products Recalled By SFA, Others Now Being Tested For Pesticide

Mie Sedaap Soto & Curry Flavour Instant Noodles Also Recalled By SFA Following Earlier Recall On 6 Oct

Earlier this week, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recalled two products by popular instant noodle brand Mie Sedaap after detecting the presence of a potentially harmful pesticide.

Unfortunately, they’ve decided to recall two more products, bringing the total number of affected products to four.

Other instant noodle products from the brand are now being tested for the presence of a pesticide.

2 additional Mie Sedaap flavours recalled due to ethylene oxide

In an updated press release on Saturday (8 Oct), SFA announced that they’d detected ethylene oxide in two additional Mie Sedaap products.

They are:

Mie Sedaap soto flavour instant noodles, expiry date: 11 Dec 2022

Mie Sedaap curry flavour instant noodles, expiry date: 22 Feb 2023

Both products are from Indonesia.

Thus, SFA directed Arklife Distributors Pte Ltd to recall the two products. This is currently ongoing.

Ethylene oxide unauthorised for use in food

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is unauthorised for use in food, SFA said.

It’s used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination.

Though ethylene oxide is allowed for use in the sterilisation of spices, the Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) should not exceed 50mg/kg (50ppm).

Earlier this year, a number of Häagen-Dazs ice cream products were also recalled due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

This prompted them to check for traces of the pesticide in other products, which led them to the Mie Sedaap noodles.

2 Mie Sedaap products recalled on 6 Oct

The extended recall on 8 Oct comes two days after the 6 Oct recall of Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken and Spicy Soup flavoured instant noodles.

The earlier recall also involved products from Indonesia.

Then, they said they would continue regulatory testing of other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products — which led to the two additional product recalls.

Other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products being tested

To that end, SFA is still continuing to test other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products.

If they find other products that have ethylene oxide exceeding stipulated levels, they’ll be recalled too.

They’re also working with importers and the Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination.

Thus, if you’ve restocked your pantry with Mie Sedaap noodles recently, you might want to hold off on eating them as a precaution.

Seek medical advice if you’ve consumed them

However, if you’ve already consumed them, do note that while there’s no danger in consuming food with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health problems.

So if you worry about their health after eating the products, do seek medical advice.

Customers who have any queries regarding their purchases, meanwhile, should contact the shops from which they bought the products.

