2 More Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Products Recalled By SFA, They Contain Unauthorised Pesticide

Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate & Cookies & Cream Flavours Recalled Due To Ethylene Oxide

Fans of American ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs may have been dismayed when their products were recalled twice in the last two months.

While the previous recalls involved vanilla ice cream, two more products of other flavours have now been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The reason is due to an unauthorised pesticide present inside the products, SFA said.

2 recalled Häagen-Dazs products are from France

In a media release on Friday (5 Aug), SFA listed the two affected products as:

Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate ice cream (100ml), expiry date: 8 Jun 2023

Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream ice cream (473ml), expiry date 27 May 2023

Both products are from France.

Products already imported into Singapore

The move comes after the European Commission Food Alerts’ Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) issued a notification on the recall of the products.

The SFA thus told the local importer, Frosts Food & Beverage Pte. Ltd., to recall the products, which have already been imported into Singapore.

The recall is currently ongoing, said SFA.

Recalled Häagen-Dazs products contain pesticide

The reason for the alert is that the two products contain ethylene oxide, RASFF said.

This is a pesticide that isn’t authorised for use in food, SFA added.

Thankfully, they assured the public that there’s “no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide”.

However, long-term exposure to the substance may lead to health issues.

SFA thus advised minimal exposure to this substance as much as possible.

If you’ve unfortunately consumed one or both of the above products, seek medical advice if you’re concerned about your health, SFA advised.

Those who’ve purchased them are also advised not to consume them.

3rd time that Häagen-Dazs products are recalled

The latest recall is the third one involving Häagen-Dazs in the last few months.

In June, SFA recalled some Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products due to the alleged presence of ethylene oxide.

In July, SFA again recalled Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, this time in both pint form and mini cups. Like the previous occasion, it was due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

This time, ethylene oxide has been found in two other flavours besides vanilla.

Check your fridges

Given the warm weather in Singapore, ice cream products are unsurprisingly popular.

Hopefully, those with a particular preference for Häagen-Dazs ice cream will check their fridges to see if they or their family members have purchased the affected products.

In light of the slew of recalls concerning the product, we hope the manufacturers will fix any related issues to give consumers peace of mind.

Featured image adapted from SFA on Facebook.