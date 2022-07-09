SFA Recalls Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Pints & Mini Cups Over Pesticide Concerns

SFA Recalls 2 Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Products Over Ethylene Oxide Concerns

Ice cream is easily one of the most comforting foods to eat on a hot and humid day in Singapore. While we usually indulge in them without much thought, there’s apparently reason to be wary now.

On Friday (8 Jul), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a recall for two Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream products — just weeks after a similar recall order.

SFA urged consumers with the affected products not to eat them as long-term exposure to the pesticide detected in them may lead to “health issues”.

SFA recalls 2 Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream from France

In a press release on Friday (8 Jul), SFA said they’ve issued a recall for two Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream products:

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla (Pint), best before dates: 4 Jul 2022 to 21 Jul 2023

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla (Classic Collection Mini Cups), best before dates: 4 Jul 2022 to 21 Jul 2023

Both affected products originated from France.

Unlike the earlier recall in June, which affected 9.46-litre tubs sold for commercial purposes, the latest recall involves products that will affect regular customers.

Long-term exposure to pesticide may cause “health issues”

The recall was made due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide that’s “not authorised for use in food”.

SFA shared that even though consuming food with low levels of ethylene oxide will not lead to immediate risks, long-term exposure to the substance may result in “health issues”.

The recall is reportedly underway at the time of the news release.

Members of the public who have bought the affected products are advised not to consume them.

But for those who have health concerns after consuming the affected products, SFA urged them to seek medical advice.

Check your fridges

Given the weather in Singapore, it’s no surprise that ice cream products are extremely popular.

We hope those with a particular preference for Häagen-Dazs ice cream – especially vanilla-flavoured ones – will take time to check if they’ve purchased the affected products.

In light of the slew of recalls concerning the product, we hope the manufacturers will fix any related issues to give consumers peace of mind.

