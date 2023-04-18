Migrant Workers Asked To Conduct Hari Raya Prayers In Dorms, MUIS Apologises For Insensitive Language

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Circular Asks Migrant Workers In Singapore To Perform Hari Raya Prayers In Dorms

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) recently received flak for a contentious circular ahead of Hari Raya festivities on Saturday (22 Apr).

The circular, released by the Singapore Bangladesh Society (SBS), requested migrant workers to perform Hari Raya prayers in their dormitories.

MUIS has since apologised for the “insensitive language” in the document.

Migrant workers asked to conduct prayers in dormitories

In a circular by SBS on behalf of MUIS, Bangladeshi migrant workers were advised to perform Eid prayers “safely and responsibly” in their dormitories.

This was to prevent “overcrowding” at mosques and protect the general safety of congregants.

The advisory came after a media release in March, where MUIS “highly encouraged” Muslims to break their fast at home and perform prayers with their families.

Nevertheless, many took offence at SBS’ circular and questioned why MUIS singled out the community.

MUIS apologises for insensitive language

In response to the backlash, MUIS apologised in several comments to disappointed netizens.

In the comment, the council offered an apology for the “insensitive language” used in the circular.

They also said that they had no intention of discriminating against Muslim transient workers (MTWs).

In a separate Instagram post, MUIS offered some clarification on the circular.

The council emphasised that migrant workers are “valued member(s)” of Singapore’s Muslim community.

In addition, they reassured the public that they have never segregated MTWs from the community or mosques.

This year, they simply meant to offer congregants options to “perform their prayers in comfort and safety”.

Furthermore, they confirmed that MTWs will have access to Singapore’s mosques.

Migrant workers welcome in mosques

After the circular made rounds online, many netizens expressed their distaste and commented on its insensitivity.

However, MUIS has clarified its position on the matter and apologised for the phrasing of the notice.

While they welcome the Muslim community’s feedback, MUIS also confirmed that many of these suggestions are already in place.

