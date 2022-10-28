Milan Supermarket Stabbing Leaves 1 Employee Dead, Arsenal Player Among 4 Others Injured

Milan Supermarket Stabbing Leaves 1 Employee Dead, 4 Other Victims Suffer Injuries

A knife attack at a supermarket in Milan, Italy, on Thursday (27 Oct) resulted in the death of one employee. Four others were injured as a result of the stabbing at the shopping mall outlet.

The suspect, who was identified as a 46-year-old Italian man, is believed to be suffering from psychological problems.

Among the four casualties is an on-loan footballer from Arsenal Football Club. None of the four survivors is reportedly in any life-threatening danger.

Attacker picked up knife from shelf in Carrefour supermarket stabbing

According to The Straits Times (ST), the attack happened in a Carrefour supermarket at a shopping centre near Milan on Thursday (27 Oct).

A 46-year-old man had allegedly grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and started to attack people at random.

Thankfully, police managed to arrest him immediately and assess him to find that he was suffering from psychological problems.

They have ruled out any possible links to terrorism.

ST reports that supermarket employees, customers and the police worked together to stop the attacker.

Arsenal footballer among victims of attack

Following news of the attack, information came to light that on-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari was one of the four surviving casualties.

The North London club revealed this in a Twitter update on the player’s condition.

The club has apparently been in contact with the player’s agent who confirmed that he “is not seriously hurt”.

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today's dreadful incident in Italy. We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

The BBC reports that the player had suffered a “fairly deep wound on his back”. Thankfully, the attack missed his vital organs.

He was reportedly in the supermarket with his son and wife when the attack occurred.

The player is still in the hospital at the point of writing.

Meanwhile, local police have identified the deceased as a 30-year-old cashier at the supermarket, notes the BBC.

Our sincere condolences go out to the victim’s family. We also wish the casualties a smooth recovery.

