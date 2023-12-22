Car Allegedly Exits Millenia Walk Carpark Against Flow Of Traffic, Turns Out To Be 2-Way Lane

Car Appears To Exit Millenia Walk Carpark On Wrong Lane, Turns Out To Be 2-Way Gantry

In a recent video that went viral on Facebook, a vehicle appeared to exit the Millenia Walk carpark on the wrong lane, going against the direction of the arrow marking the road.

The person who shared the clip even accused the driver of trying to evade the parking fee and wondered why the gantry opened for them.

However, a spokesperson from the carpark’s management team revealed that the lane in question actually has a two-way gantry.

This means that the Electronic Parking System is programmed to charge vehicles that pass it in either direction.

Car allegedly drives on wrong lane at Millenia Walk carpark

The arrow markings on roads indicate which direction you’re supposed to drive. Pretty simple.

Thus, it’s hard to blame one driver who got shocked at the sight of another car exiting the carpark on what appeared to be the wrong lane.

They shared the clip via the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page and wrote, “Next level carpark fee evasion. Go against flow of traffic and gantry still opens. (sic)”

In the video, the arrow on the road is pointing inwards, indicating that the lane is for those entering the carpark.

Despite this, the allegedly offending car still drives up to the gantry from inside the carpark.

To the OP’s further surprise, the carpark gantry opens and lets it out.

The car then drives off like normal.

This led the OP to suspect that the car was trying to avoid paying parking fees, as they mentioned in the caption.

Carpark middle lane has 2-way gantry

In response to MS News’ queries, a spokesperson from the Millenia Walk carpark management team explained that the lane in question is actually a two-way one.

Sure enough, photos taken from outside the carpark show both lanes converging into a single road with an arrow pointing outwards.

Similarly, the road on the left diverges into two lanes as it enters the carpark.

“The mentioned lane is a two-way flow to facilitate major events where there is a high volume of vehicular movements,” the spokesperson shared in a statement.

“The Electronic Parking System is programmed to charge vehicles exiting this lane.”

This lines up with some of the comments on the post.

A few netizens had remarked that the payment gantry was indeed in the correct position.

Others also confirmed that the lane was two-way and that it was the arrow that was “not correct”.

Well, it wasn’t wrong per se — it just didn’t tell the whole story.

While it turns out the ‘offending’ car in fact did nothing wrong, the OP’s suspicions likely stemmed from other cases of actual parking fare evasions.

These usually took the form of tailgating paying cars out, as seen in one Redhill carpark video.

On another note, this incident also serves as a reminder not to jump to conclusions.

