Glass Of Milo Explodes While Family Dines At Tampines Coffeeshop, Staff Allegedly Refuse To Help

Glass Of Hot Milo Explodes At Tampines Coffeeshop, Staff Allegedly Unbothered

A man and his family had the shock of their lives when a glass containing hot Milo apparently ‘exploded’ while they were at a coffeeshop in Tampines.

Glass shards from the shattered cup flew all over the table, injuring the man and his mother.

When the man approached the coffeeshop staff for help, they allegedly brushed him off, saying it was not their problem.

He then took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to express his displeasure at the situation.

Glass containing Milo explodes suddenly, cutting man & mother

The man shared that he visited Chang Cheng Mee Wah, a coffeeshop at Block 802 Tampines Avenue 4, on Saturday (6 Aug) with his family.

They ordered a few drinks, including hot Milo. To their shock, the glass of Milo suddenly exploded out of the blue.

“The glass shattered all around us, and some glass shards were embedded into my mother’s arms and feet. I myself had a few small cuts,” he wrote.

He added that they could no longer consume their food and drinks as the glass shards could have flown into them.

Staff allegedly said it’s not their problem

However, what shocked the man the most, he said, was the attitude of the coffeeshop staff.

When the incident happened, he alleged that no one came forward to help them out.

Making matters worse, when the man’s father approached one of the staff members, they allegedly said in Mandarin, “It is not my problem, find someone else.”

Man seeking compensation & apology from coffeeshop

The man expressed his frustration, saying, “We were willing to just accept an apology and leave as we are aware that the workers here are just doing their jobs, but the lack of empathy made us furious.”

“It seemed nobody was concerned, and only concerned for themselves.”

“Would it really still be none of their business, had I mentioned to everybody else to be mindful of their drinks? Would consumers still want to buy from a stall which does not check their glass cups? Especially with their attitude after such an incident had happened?”

He added that the Milo was not as hot anymore when the glass exploded.

“What would happen if the cup had exploded while my mother was drinking from it? Or if any glass shards were to enter our eyes?” the man questioned.

Wondering if the cups were already not suitable for use before this, the man believes that the coffeeshop should apologise and compensate the family for this “awful experience”.

MS News has tried reaching out to the coffeeshop for comment and will update this article when they get back.

Featured image from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.