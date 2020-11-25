Glass Cup With Hot Tea Shatters In Woman’s Hand, Food Court Now Uses Plastic Cups

Chilling at a food court while sipping on our teh or kopi is a favourite pastime for many Singaporeans.

However last Thursday (19 Nov), one woman’s kopi session turned into a nightmare when the glass mug she was holding shattered into pieces.

Upon learning about the incident, the food court supervisor apologised to the woman and offered her a free meal as compensation. The undisclosed Eunos food court has also replaced all glass cups with plastic ones.

Glass cup shatters as woman is about to take a sip

On Thursday (19 Nov) at around 3pm, the woman was reportedly with her colleagues at a Eunos food court sipping on a hot cup of teh halia tarik.

With her cup still more than half full, she casually brought the glass to her mouth for another sip, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

Without warning, the chatter at the table was rudely interrupted when the glass cup in her hand shattered into pieces, sending glass shards flying all over the place.

Some of the projectiles reportedly flew dangerously towards her face, arms, and even into her mouth.

The teh the cup was holding immediately spilt onto the laptop she had in front of her, which blacked out instantly.

Her colleagues at the table were left shell-shocked at what had just happened. Other patrons at the food court also turned to look at the commotion after hearing the loud sound.

Glass cup shatters into more than 40 pieces

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the drink stall owner immediately cleaned up the 40-odd pieces of glass littered around the food court.

Thankfully, the woman got away without much harm, with just a few cuts and scratches on her arm.

However, flashbacks of the glass shards flying towards her continued to haunt her.

Learning of the incident, the food court supervisor reportedly apologised to the woman. He also offered her a free meal as compensation on her next visit.

The supervisor claims he will have a discussion with the cup supplier to settle the expenses incurred by the lady to repair her laptop.

Food court apologises and replaces glass cups

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the food court supervisor says he will feedback to the glass cup supplier about the incident.

He added that the batch of glass cups has only been used for a month. Prior to the accident, a glass mug had also cracked when filled with hot beverage.

On the day itself, the supervisor reportedly contacted the supplier and requested for the glass cups to be replaced with plastic ones.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such incidents have occurred.

There have been several occurrences of glass products shattering when in contact with high heat.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the supplier expressed that this particular brand of glass cups are not suitable for hot beverages.

A spokesperson allegedly said they will consider making a switch to other suppliers and assured that all glass cups at the food court will be replaced.

Glad only minor injuries were sustained

In light of everything that could’ve happened, we’re glad that the woman got away with minor injuries.

It is certainly a traumatising event to have gone through and we wish the woman a speedy recovery.

We hope eateries and suppliers will exercise greater caution about their products in the future, especially since this is not the first time such incidents have occurred.

