Nestlé Milo Vintage Collection Has Can Designs From 1950s, 1970s & 1990s

When we were still in school, the sight of old-school Milo trucks driving up to the compound was the highlight of our days.

With these legendary vehicles came every schoolkid’s favourite chocolate malt drink. For some reason, many opined that drinks from the trucks always tasted better.

Source

Now that Milo has turned 70, it seems like they’re gifting everyone a blast of nostalgia, as vintage Milo tin cans are now available in Singapore.

Source

First launched in Malaysia 2 months ago, the collection comprises can designs from the 50s, 70s, and 90s.

Redditors spotted Milo vintage cans in convenience stores

We’re not sure when the Milo vintage collection officially entered Singapore. But we have reason to believe that it was fairly recent.

It was only yesterday (14 Nov) that Redditors started noticing these OG can designs being sold at convenience stores.

This Redditor managed to cop a 1950s can from Sri Murigan Trading mart in Northpoint City, Yishun.

Source

Meanwhile, all the way in the west, a Redditor got their hands on a 1970s can at Tian Ma Group grocery store along Jurong West Street 41.

Source

And in case you’re looking for a close-up shot of the 1990s can, here’s one from Instagram.

Source

Cop the collection from Lazada & Shopee

Milo is celebrating 70 years of chocolatey goodness in 2020. They sure know how to invoke nostalgia among fans by giving them a blast from the past.

The complete set of the Milo Vintage Collection in Malaysia comes with tin cans and tissue holders with designs from the aforementioned decades.

Source

It looks like the huge powder cans are available as well, though we have yet to spot this in Singapore for now.

Source

As all the designs are limited-edition, you might wanna cop them ASAP.

If looking at convenience stores hasn’t been fruitful for you, consider checking the collection out on e-commerce sites like Shopee and Lazada instead.

Milo van collectibles in Singapore

Back home on our sunny island, Milo celebrated 70 years in Singapore with the launch of these adorable Milo van collectibles in September.

Source

You can get your hands on all 4 designs by snagging the Milo 3in1 Mini Van Collectible promotion packs.

They come with 18 sachets, which could last you for almost a month if you drink one before starting your work day.

Vintage cans a real blast from the past

Milo is everybody’s favourite childhood drink, so it’s no wonder that fans will love collecting their old-school designs to reminisce about their childhood.

It’s rare that we get to savour the delicious, rich drink from their legendary trucks now. Hopefully, the taste of Milo from these limited-edition cans will make up for it.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Reddit.