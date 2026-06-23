Minibus driver pleads guilty to driving off with doors open at Hillion Mall taxi stand, causing fatal accident

Minibus driver drives off with doors open at Hillion Mall taxi stand, leading to passenger’s death

A minibus driver from a cleaning company pleaded guilty to driving off with the rear doors open, causing a 72-year-old passenger to fall and die from head injuries.

The incident occurred on 5 March 2025 at the Hillion Mall taxi stand after the woman finished her morning cleaning shift and boarded the minibus driven by 61-year-old Ang Oon Leng.

Victim sustained head injuries, including skull fracture

According to Shin Min Daily News, CCTV footage showed the minibus, which was carrying four passengers at that time, pulling up and stopping at the Hillion Mall taxi stand at around 12.01pm to let the workers off.

After seeing two of the passengers walking past the front of the minibus, Ang briefly glanced at the rear-view mirror and drove off without realising another passenger was alighting.

The victim fell and hit her head, sustaining severe injuries, including a skull fracture. She was later pronounced dead in the National University Hospital (NUH).

Ang works for IS Service System, transporting cleaning staff to and from their workplace at Hillion Mall.

He pleaded guilty on 19 June to causing death by negligence.

Driver admitted to his negligence

Ang admitted he believed all four passengers had alighted and did not check the rear door before driving away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said Ang had been in the role for several months and should have been aware of the extra care required for elderly passengers.

He asked the court to sentence Ang to eight to 12 weeks’ jail and disqualify him from driving for five years, describing the incident as “tragic and avoidable.”

Prosecution not seeking compensation order

Ang, unrepresented in mitigation, said he lived alone and worked as a cleaner.

He told the court he had no means to compensate the family and that a conviction could cost him his livelihood.

The victim’s son requested S$14,000 in compensation, but the prosecution is not seeking a compensation order in Ang’s sentencing.

Ang will return to court on 7 July for sentencing.

Also read: Bus driver pleads guilty to assaulting cyclist in Punggol traffic incident, gets 7 days’ jail



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