Bus driver pleads guilty to assaulting cyclist in Punggol traffic incident, gets 7 days’ jail

Bus driver throws cyclist who blocked his bus into Punggol kerb, pleads guilty in court

On Tuesday (24 March), the bus driver involved in a viral 2024 Punggol incident pleaded guilty in court for assaulting a cyclist blocking his bus.

Both of them had gotten into a fight, with the driver throwing the cyclist against the kerb.

Bus driver honks at cyclist for 10 seconds after getting cut off

The initial incident occurred at 6.41pm on 25 Nov, 2024.

55-year-old Khong Heng Chuen was driving a Go-Ahead Singapore bus service 85 on the leftmost lane of Punggol East.

Khong then stopped at a traffic light at the junction with Punggol Field Walk. At the same time, 49-year-old cyclist Chia Meng Chiang stopped in between the central and rightmost lanes.

After the traffic light turned green, Chia made a sharp lane change and cut in front of Khong’s bus.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Khong then honked his horn at the cyclist for 10 seconds. Chia responded by slowing down, forcing the bus driver to brake.

Chia subsequently came to a stop and blocked the bus with his bicycle.

Fight breaks out on road after phone snatched

The two initially confronted each other through the bus’ window. Khong opened the bus’ front door and began to film Chia.

That’s when Chia boarded the bus and snatched the phone from Khong. The bus driver yelled at him for taking his mobile phone before grabbing Chia by the neck.

Both men left the bus and got into a fight on the street, with Khong repeatedly trying to grab his phone back.

In the struggle, Chia dropped the phone onto the road. Khong proceeded to throw Chia against the kerb, causing the cyclist to hit his chest on the concrete.

Chia got up and threw a kick, but fell over when Khong dodged.

Khong then pinned Chia down while calling for passers-by to call the police.

Members of the public came in, having to separate the two.

Cyclist suffers broken rib and bleeding in the eye

Paramedics later conveyed both men to the hospital.

Khong ended up with tenderness in the base of his palm and required a mallet splint on his pinky finger. He received 14 days of hospitalisation leave.

Chia, meanwhile, suffered a rib fracture, bleeding in his right eye, swelling on his scalp, and bruises on his chest and a toe.

He received 3 days of medical leave and visited a clinic for a follow-up.

Bus driver gets short sentence

On 24 March, Khong pleaded guilty in court to one count of voluntarily causing hurt. The judge also took a second charge of disturbing the peace into consideration.

The prosecution stated that the defendant lacked a prior criminal record. Additionally, they highlighted that the fight only started when Chia snatched his phone.

As such, they saw a short jail sentence as sufficient. The judge ultimately sentenced Khong to seven days in jail.

Chia has a trial scheduled for 4 May after pleading not guilty to a charge of disturbing the peace.

Also read: Cyclist blocks bus with bicycle & confronts driver in Punggol, bus company investigating

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Featured image adapted from Roy Chiang on Facebook and by MS News.