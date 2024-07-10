Miss Universe Singapore’24 now accepting applicants who are married, divorced or have kids

Miss Universe Singapore to hold auditions in August, will accept participants over 18

Miss Universe Singapore will soon be holding its auditions, with its 2024 edition set to be the most inclusive yet.

The beauty pageant is officially open to all women over the age of 18. In addition, married or divorced participants, as well as those with children, can apply for the annual competition.

The application form for contestants, which is now available here, also states that participants should have a height of at least 168cm.

Furthermore, applicants should be residing in Singapore for at least six months prior to 1 Sept 2024 and hold a Singapore passport valid to at least June 1, 2025.

The form also says applicants should “personify all the values and attributes of being Miss Universe Singapore”.

This includes traits such as confidence, strong work ethics, commitment, professionalism, talent, grace, and beauty.

Interested applicants have until 26 July to submit the application form. Walk-in auditions will be held on 3 and 4 Aug, from 2pm to 6pm.

Miss Universe Singapore 2024 will represent country at international stage

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the pageant will be the first under its new national director, Elaine Daly.

Ms Daly was Miss Universe Malaysia in 2003, and was also formerly in charge of the pageant for the country.

Speaking about this year’s pageant, she said:

This competition is more than just a crown; it’s a platform to inspire and advocate for causes close to your heart.

Addressing interested applicants directly, she added:

“Believe in yourselves! Be bold, be passionate, and never shy away from using your voice. Work hard, embrace your individuality, and most importantly, have fun on this incredible journey.”

Although the registration form also asks for the candidate’s physical attributes, it stresses that it is “simply so we can get moving on outfit allocations and show running orders if you are confirmed as a finalist”.

The winner of Miss Universe Singapore 2024 will clinch the grand prize of S$10,000 and also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of representing the Lion City at Miss Universe 2024.

