15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing By Parents & MSF Home, Police Appeal For Info

15-Year-Old Missing Girl Allegedly Last Seen At MSF Home

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a teenage girl who allegedly went missing from a home run by the Ministry of Social & Family Development (MSF).

Both the home and the girl’s parents have apparently filed separate police reports in hopes of finding her.

Now, the police are appealing to the public for assistance.

Teenage girl missing since 26 Apr, last seen at Ang Mo Kio

On Wednesday (26 Apr), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the missing girl.

They identified her as Xie Yun Ying Chloe, aged 15. According to the appeal, Chloe was last seen in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 earlier that same day.

SPF, however, did not specify what she was wearing, who she may have been with at the time, or any other details about this case.

Mother claims missing girl ran away from MSF home

On top of the police report, Chloe’s mother seems to have taken it upon herself to launch her own search.

This case is highlighted in an appeal submitted anonymously to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Wednesday. The OP claimed to have made the post on behalf of Chloe’s mother.

It provided a little more detail about the case, alleging that the missing girl had run away from an MSF Home on Tuesday (25 Apr).

According to the post, both her mother and the MSF home have lodged missing person reports about the teenage girl.

It also claimed that uniformed police officers visited a HDB unit in Woodlands in relation to this case. However, no one answered the door when they were there.

Police publicly appealing for information

If you or anyone you know has any information about Chloe, please call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. You may also submit an online report via their website here.

Any information or tip-offs you provide to the SPF will be kept strictly confidential.

We hope that the police will be able to locate Chloe soon, and return her safely to the care of either her family or MSF home.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.