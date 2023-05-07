‘Melting’ Mixue Mascot In Paya Lebar Has Everybody Wondering If He’s Okay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mixue Mascot Walks Around Deflated, Concerns Fans

Over the past week, the mascot of the Chinese dessert brand Mixue has won the hearts of Singaporeans. His chaotic antics at Paya Lebar garnered so much publicity, with many praising it as a successful marketing ploy.

However, the last few days seem to have been tough on the Snow King. While he is still hanging around his usual haunt outside Paya Lebar Square, he looks a little… well, melted.

His droopy appearance has sparked some concern in his fans, with many wondering how he is doing in the sweltering Singapore heat.

Deflated Mixue mascot spotted at Paya Lebar

Videos of the Mixue mascot’s concerning state surfaced on TikTok on Saturday (6 Mar).

In one such clip, the Snow King does not look very kingly — in fact, he looks deflated, literally and figuratively.

As he flopped down next to a wall, the person inside the mascot costume emerged for a quick peek at the audience before hiding again.

The in-video captions said, “Introvert after the whole day of entertaining people be like.”

And it sure does seem that the Snow King needs some time to rest and recharge.

Another video posted to the social platform showed the Snow King walking around dejectedly in his melted state.

At one point, he even sat down in one corner, appearing completely exhausted.

Fans & TikTok users concerned

TikTok users who encountered these clips all expressed worry for the adorable mascot who is not acting like his usual chaotic self.

In fact, some are concerned for the person inside the costume. They asked if the person was okay, just like this commenter.

Another user said the Mixue mascot has “lao hong” and suggested it return to the refrigerator.

Meanwhile, others were reminded of Frozen’s beloved snowman Olaf melting in the summer.

Well, we hope that the Snow King — and the person inside — gets some much-needed rest and hydration. We can barely stand the heat and humidity as it is, much less someone in a full-body costume.

